Rohit Sharma Forgets His Empty Apple AirPods Case On Team Bus, Support Staff Brings It To Him At Airport - VIDEO

Rohit Sharma Forgets His Empty AirPods Case On Team Bus | X

Ranchi, December 01: In a hilarious incident, Team India opener and former captain Rohit Sharma once again showed his well-known habit of forgetting things and fans on social media couldn’t stop laughing.

A video was shared on social media which shows Rohit Sharma leaving behind his empty Apple AirPods case on the team bus, which was returned to him by a support staff after they allegedly entered the airport. Rohit Sharma is seen wearing the AirPods in his ears as he forgot the case on the bus. The video is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are reacting with funny comments on the viral video.

The video was shared on social media platform by "@rushiii_12" on X with the caption, "Rohit Sharma and his habit of forgetting things. Rohit Sharma had forgotten his empty AirPods case on the bus, and at the airport a member of the support staff brought it to him."

When the team reached the airport, a member of the support staff walked up to Rohit and handed him the forgotten case. Rohit smiled as he took it back and thanked the staff. Internet users reacted to the incident with humour and affection, calling it a "classic Rohit behaviour."

The video has been widely shared on social media, with many users joking that Rohit’s forgetfulness is now a part of his personality. A user said, "But he never forgets how to hit that ball out of the ground..." which is 100% true.

Another user said, "He never disappoint to give content." Another said, "He is truly Captain Rohit Sharma, operating 24/7 in 'Dad Mode.' Next, he'll forget where he parked the team bus."

"He remembers every single T20 World Cup boundary in his career, but not where he put his empty case. Relatable King," said another user.

Rohit is known for his calm nature and light-hearted moments off the field and this latest incident has only made fans love him more. The video is going viral on social media and FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Earlier, during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in 2024, Rohit Sharma forgot that he had the coin in his pocket during the toss ahead of the game. He was asking the match referee for the coin to flip for the toss. Babar Azam was also present along with him who could not control his laughter at the moment.