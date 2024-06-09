 IND vs PAK: T20 WC 2024: Amusing Moment As Rohit Sharma Forgets He Had Coin In His Pocket During Toss; Video
HomeSportsIND vs PAK: T20 WC 2024: Amusing Moment As Rohit Sharma Forgets He Had Coin In His Pocket During Toss; Video

IND vs PAK: T20 WC 2024: Amusing Moment As Rohit Sharma Forgets He Had Coin In His Pocket During Toss; Video

In a video surfaced on social media, Babar Azam was also seen smirking at the same as he could not contain it.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma during toss. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had a funny moment during the toss against Pakistan as he forgot the coin was in his trouser's pocket at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York, with the star initially asking the match referee for it. In a video surfaced on social media, Babar Azam was also seen smirking at the same as he could not contain it.

The veteran opening batter had a funny moment in the opening match against Ireland as well as he forgot the names of the players who had been benched. Similar incidents have also occurred in a few Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, leaving his fans on social media in splits.

As far as the cricketing side of the things go, Rohit lost the toss as Babar Azam opted to bowl first, citing the presence of overcast conditions and moisture on the surface. The Lahore-born cricketer announced that Imad Wasim for Azam Khan is the only change in the XI. When asked Rohit, he said he would have fielded first too and underlined the need to asses the conditions well.

India and Pakistan playing XI:

Team India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir.

