'We've To Forget About The Last Couple Of Days': Gary Kirsten Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Babar Azam and Gary Kirsten. | (Credits: Getty)

Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten has asserted that they need to move on from the forgettable events of the last two days as the big match against Team India beckons. The 56-year-old reckons Pakistan don't need extra motivation against India, but believes cricket hardly gets bigger than this.

Read Also Video: Virat Kohli Sharpens His Batting In The Nets Ahead Of T20 World Cup Clash vs Pakistan

Pakistan's World Cups took a massive hit as they suffered a shocking loss to USA in Dallas after the associate nation took it to super over. With the Men in Green set to run into India and holding an underwhelming record against them, Babar Azam and co. face the risk of exiting the tournament early.

Speaking at a pre-game presser, Kirsten expects it to be a massive occasion and believes moving on is the only way to deal with bad days.

"I certainly see it as a massive privilege to be part of these games. It's going to be a great occasion. It's a big game, India-Pakistan. There's no need for me to motivate the team any more, they're well motivated, they're focused for this game. We've to forget about the last couple of days and just move forward. That's the only way you can deal with life. Results are results, they take care of themselves, but the way we arrive at a match and pitch up and give it our best shot and make sure that our skills are up to where we need to be – that's all we can control."

"We need to make sure we play the best cricket we can now" - Gary Kirsten

Kirsten added that history between the two teams hardly matter as they must focus on the present.

"I don't like to harp on history too much. We need to make sure we play the best cricket we can now, so tomorrow we're going to go out there and make sure we do the best that we can with our skill sets, and how we can put pressure on the opposition."

Pakistan have beaten their arch-rivals only once in T20 World Cups.