Video: Virat Kohli Sharpens His Batting In The Nets Ahead Of T20 World Cup Clash vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli practicing in the nets | credits: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli sharpened his batting skills in the nets as he prepares to take on Pakistan in the blockbuster T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

Kohli's name would often make buzz when the clash between India and Pakistan is just around the corner in any tournament. The two arch-rivals will lock horns for the ninth time in the history of the T20 World Cup. In their last eight encounters, the Men in Blue emerged victorious on seven occasions, while Pakistan won only once in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

In a video shared by ICC on its Instagram handle, Virat Kohli was seen hitting the nets by playing variety of shots to keep him steady and in form ahead of the highly anticipated clash of the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Virat Kohli missed the practice match against Bangladesh as he joined the squad late and wasn't yet accustomed to the weather conditions in New York. The 35-year-old featured in India's opening match against Ireland in New York. However, Kohli had a disappointing outing as he was dismissed for just 1 run in Men in Blue's 97-run chase against Ireland.

Kohli returned to action in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after a brilliant IPL season, where he emerged as the Orange Winner by becoming the highest run-getter, with 741 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.79 in 15 matches.

'Virat Kohli has enough training under his belt': Skipper Rohit Sharma

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma opened about Virat Kohli's form ahead of the high volatile clash against Pakistan. Speaking at the press conference, Rohit asserted that Kohli has done enough training to be in good form for the clash against Babar Azam-led side.

"[Virat] didn't play the Bangladesh [warm-up] game but he's had enough training under his belt before this game...the kind of experience that he has, playing all over the world, playing in big tournaments, nothing can beat that." India skipper.

Virat Kohli has a brilliant record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, amassing 308 runs, including 4 fifties, at an astounding average of 308 in five matches.

Overall, Kohli is the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup, with 1142, including 14 fifties, at an average of 76.13 and a strike rate of 130.66 in 26 innings.