Video: Virat Kohli And Hardik Pandya Share Light-Hearted Moment Amid IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Team India stars Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were seen bonding in a friendly manner during the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Ireland at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York. In a video that went surfaced on social media, Pandya had his arms around Kohli, with both of them laughing.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 10:47 PM IST