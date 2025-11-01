Pune Horse Racing: Psychic Star Best For Day’s Feature

Representational pic |

The winner of the Rajaram Chhatrapati Trophy, Psychic Star, shapes as the leading contender for the RWITC Ltd Trophy (Grade II), the feature event of the final day of the Pune racing season to be held at the Pune Racecourse on Sunday.

Trained by Pesi Shroff and to be ridden by Vivek, Psychic Star has been drawn in stall three and carries the form and class to finish the season on a high note. The filly’s recent performance has impressed both connections and punters, and she looks well placed to add another feature to her tally.

A ten-race card will bring the curtains down on what has been an eventful Pune meeting. The RWITC Ltd Trophy has attracted seven runners, with Redefined and Dream Alliance expected to provide the main opposition to Psychic Star in what promises to be a closely contested affair.

As the Pune season concludes, all eyes will now turn to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where the 2025–26 racing season is set to begin on November 23, marking the next chapter of the western India racing calendar.

Read Also Pune Horse Racing: Regina Memorabilis Stuns Favourite To Win

First race: 12.00 noon

Selections

1. The Pune Cantonment Board Trophy Div-3: 1 (12), 2. (10), 3. (1)

2. The Delhi Race Club Trophy: 1 (2), 2. (4), 3. (7)

3. The B Prakash Salver: 1 ((8), 2. (6), 3. (4)

4. The Pune Cantonment Board Trophy Div-2: 1 (1), 2. (4), 3. (10)

5. The General Rajendrasinhji Million: 1 (2), 2. (1), 3. (4)

6. The Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Million powered by SRS Group: 1 (1), 2. (3), 3. (4)

7. The R.W.I.T.C, Ltd Trophy (Grade II): 1 Psychic Star (3), 2. Redefined (2), 3. Dream Alliance (6)

8. The Aster Rose Plate: 1. (2), 2. (3)

9. The Pune Cantonment Board Trophy Div-1: 1 (2), 2. (1), 3. (11)

10. The Bronx Plate: 1 (2), 2. (1), 3. (7)