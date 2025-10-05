Pune Horse Racing: Regina Memorabilis Stuns Favourite To Win

Regina Memorabilis produced a stunning late burst to outclass tote favourite Psychic Star by a length, clinching the Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes (Gr.3) on the ninth day of the Pune racing season at the Pune Racecourse on Saturday.

It was a picture-perfect afternoon for racing, with thick monsoon clouds hovering above the iconic track that overlooks the historic Prince of Wales Road. As the starter dispatched the five-horse field, it was Madam Rich who sprang to the front, charging ahead to establish a commanding lead of nearly thirteen lengths.

The mare from B. Prithviraj’s yard, ridden by A. Prakash, continued to dictate the pace comfortably. However, her advantage steadily diminished to about eight lengths as the field approached the Club House turn.

Meanwhile, Regina Memorabilis, who had been biding her time in third position, began to show intent. Jockey Neeraj Rawal made a decisive move, skillfully guiding his filly along the inside rails. Psychic Star, the favourite, also began to launch her challenge on the outside, raising hopes among her backers.

But in the final furlong, Regina Memorabilis displayed superior acceleration and determination, storming ahead to seize the crown. Psychic Star tried gamely to respond but was unable to match the winner’s finishing kick.

In the end, Regina Memorabilis emerged every bit the regal contender her name suggests, stamping her authority as the undisputed queen in this terms race for fillies and mares aged three years and over.

Neeraj Rawal astride Regina Memorabilis winning the Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes (Gr.3) on the ninth day of the Pune racing season at the Pune Racecourse on Saturday.