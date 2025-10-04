 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Washes Out Sri Lanka W Vs Australia W Clash In Colombo
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Washes Out Sri Lanka W Vs Australia W Clash In Colombo

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Washes Out Sri Lanka W Vs Australia W Clash In Colombo

Incessant rain forced the abandonment of the Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Australia here on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

Incessant rain forced the abandonment of the Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Australia here on Saturday.

In fact, even the toss could not take place as rain lashed several parts of the city.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka shared a point each from the game.

The Aussies, now, lead the table with three points from two games, and the home side are placed fifth on the table with a point from two matches.

FPJ Shorts
PKL 12: Puneri Paltan Edges Past Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-36 In A Thrilling Encounter
PKL 12: Puneri Paltan Edges Past Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-36 In A Thrilling Encounter
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 4 Written Update: Mihir Returns To Shantiniketan, Shocks Family As He Steps Down From Business
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 4 Written Update: Mihir Returns To Shantiniketan, Shocks Family As He Steps Down From Business
Mumbai Crime Branch Bust ₹3.31 Crore Gambling Den In Chembur; 33 Arrested Including Main Operator And Cashier
Mumbai Crime Branch Bust ₹3.31 Crore Gambling Den In Chembur; 33 Arrested Including Main Operator And Cashier
'It Is Immense Pride For Me...': Shubman Gill Reflects On Becoming Team India's New ODI Captain Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series
'It Is Immense Pride For Me...': Shubman Gill Reflects On Becoming Team India's New ODI Captain Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series

In their next assignment, Australia will face Pakistan here on October 8, while the Lankans will be up against England at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Read Also
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Commentator Makes Azad Kashmir Reference On Air During PAK W Vs...
article-image
Read Also
Vishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's...
article-image

Colombo is set to host the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, and the weather prediction is for scattered showers and a 99 percent cloudy day.

Australia came into this contest on the back of a dominant 89-run victory over New Zealand in their opening fixture.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were beaten by India in the tournament opener at Guwahati, going down by 59 runs via the DLS method

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PKL 12: Puneri Paltan Edges Past Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-36 In A Thrilling Encounter

PKL 12: Puneri Paltan Edges Past Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-36 In A Thrilling Encounter

'It Is Immense Pride For Me...': Shubman Gill Reflects On Becoming Team India's New ODI Captain...

'It Is Immense Pride For Me...': Shubman Gill Reflects On Becoming Team India's New ODI Captain...

IND W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Blockbuster...

IND W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Blockbuster...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Washes Out Sri Lanka W Vs Australia W Clash In Colombo

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Washes Out Sri Lanka W Vs Australia W Clash In Colombo

'I Have Pain In My Leg...': Kenya's Coach Dennis Mwanzo Recalls Dog Bite Incident At World Para...

'I Have Pain In My Leg...': Kenya's Coach Dennis Mwanzo Recalls Dog Bite Incident At World Para...