ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Washes Out Sri Lanka W Vs Australia W Clash In Colombo

Incessant rain forced the abandonment of the Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Australia here on Saturday.

In fact, even the toss could not take place as rain lashed several parts of the city.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka shared a point each from the game.

The Aussies, now, lead the table with three points from two games, and the home side are placed fifth on the table with a point from two matches.

In their next assignment, Australia will face Pakistan here on October 8, while the Lankans will be up against England at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Colombo is set to host the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, and the weather prediction is for scattered showers and a 99 percent cloudy day.

Australia came into this contest on the back of a dominant 89-run victory over New Zealand in their opening fixture.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were beaten by India in the tournament opener at Guwahati, going down by 59 runs via the DLS method

