 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Commentator Makes Azad Kashmir Reference On Air During PAK W Vs BAN W Match; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
Image: Megh Updates/X

A major controversy has erupted during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 after Pakistani commentator and former player Sana Mir referred to “Azad Kashmir” while speaking about a player’s background on air. The comment, made during Pakistan’s opening match against Bangladesh, drew immediate backlash from viewers, who accused the former cricketer of injecting politics into what should have been a purely sporting event.

While introducing Pakistan batter Natalia Parvaiz during commentary, Mir said, “Natalia who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore a lot of cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there.” The phrase “Azad Kashmir” was seen by many viewers as a politicised reference to a disputed territory.

Cricket, particularly in the subcontinent, has long carried political undertones, especially in the context of India-Pakistan relations. However, commentators are generally expected to steer clear of geopolitically sensitive terminology during broadcasts. Many argued that Mir’s words, whether intentional or not, violated the spirit of neutrality that international sporting events are supposed to uphold.

Here's how the netizens reacted

Though Pakistan’s on-field struggles were expected to dominate post-match discussions, the focus shifted sharply to the commentary booth. The remark has reignited debates about the role of broadcasters and how much care should be taken while discussing players’ origins, especially in politically sensitive regions.

