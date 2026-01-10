Childrens Academy, St. Stanislaus, Don Bosco & New Bombay City School Shine In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey Tournament | Representative Image

Mumbai, January 09, 2026: An exciting set of fixtures across the Olympian Walter D’Souza League (Boys U-12), Oliver Andrade League (Boys U-10) and Fr. Jude Rodrigues League (Girls U-12) delivered strong performances, composed finishes and dominant score-lines in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament. Teams showcased impressive attacking quality, resilient defending and several standout individual contributions through the day.

Childrens Academy opened their campaign in the Olympian Walter D’Souza League with a solid 2–0 win over Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School, courtesy of a two decisive strikes from Mansh Gada. St. Stanislaus and St. Dominic Savio played out a goalless draw before St. Stanislaus excelled in the tiebreak scenario with a 7–0 result powered by a balanced scoring effort across the squad.

In the Oliver Andrade Boys U-10 League, Don Bosco (Matunga) ‘B’ secured a narrow 1–0 win over Childrens Academy (Malad) through Newton Nadar’s finish. The U-12 Boys league action resumed as Mount Mary (Goregaon) posted a 1–0 victory over St. Lawrence (Borivali), followed by St. Stanislaus International sealing a 1–0 win against Mount Carmel ICSE in the Girls U-12 category.

New Bombay City School (Ghansoli) produced one of the day’s standout performances with a commanding 6–0 win over St. Anne’s, led by braces from Aarvi Beloske, Chaitali Raje and Parnita Palve. St. Stanislaus International later delivered another composed display, winning 3–0 against NBCS in the Boys U-12 league. The day concluded with a 1–1 draw between Yashodham and St. Xavier’s, and Don Bosco International securing a 3–0 result over St. Anne’s.

Brief Scores — (Venue & Date as Applicable)

Olympian Walter D’Souza League — Boys U-12

Childrens Academy 2 beat Dr. Antonio Da Silva H.S 0

(M. Gada 2)

St. Stanislaus H.S 0 drew with St. Dominic Savio H.S 0 — St. Stanislaus won 7–0

(L. Dharmai 2, X. Vaz 2, N. Lies, R. Gudekar, A. Dsouza)

St. Lawrence H.S (Borivali) 0 lost to Mount Mary H.S (Goregaon) 1

(A. Kakkatiya)

St. Stanislaus International 3 beat New Bombay City School (Ghansoli) 0

(M. Vesuna, H. Quadros, A. Dias)

Yashodham H.S 1 drew with St. Xavier’s H.S (Goregaon) 1

(Yashodham: A. Yadav; St. Xavier’s: Y. Yadav)

St. Anne’s High School 0 lost to Don Bosco International 3

(Don Bosco: V. Shah; St. Anne’s: H. Dhadi)*

(*Note: St. Anne’s scorer listed; match recorded as 3–0 to Don Bosco per provided text.)

Oliver Andrade League — Boys U-10

Don Bosco H.S (Matunga) ‘B’ 1 beat Childrens Academy (Malad) 0

(N. Nadar)

Fr. Jude Rodrigues League — Girls U-12

St. Stanislaus International 1 beat Mount Carmel ICSE (Malad) 0

(A. Ferdinando)

St. Anne’s High School 0 lost to New Bombay City School (Ghansoli) 6

(A. Beloske 2, C. Raje 2, P. Palve 2)