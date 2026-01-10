MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: De Klerk Pulls Of A Heist In Navi Mumbai

Nadine De Klerk produced an absolute blinder of an innings to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru stunning Mumbai Indians by three wickets in their WPL opener, at the DY Patil Stadium, here on Friday.

Needing 18 runs off the last over, De Klerk slammed two massive sixes and two fours off Nat Sciver-Brunt to end up with 63 off 44 balls and pulling off a heist for RCB as they finished at 157/7 in 20 overs, chasing 155.

Sajana sparkles to power Mumbai Indians

Sajana Sajeevan’s game-changing innings of 45 ensured the Mumbai Indians (MI) set Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) a competitive chase of 155 in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) opener at the DY Patil Stadium, here on Friday.

Sajana’s innings of 45 came off 25 balls and comprised seven fours and a six at a strike rate of 180 which gave MI the much-needed momentum towards the end of their innings.

Nicola Carey (40) and G Kamalini (32) also chipped in with handy knocks as MI finished at a healthy 154/6 in 20 overs.

Nadine De Klerk was the pick of the RCB bowlers with impressive figures of 4/26 at an economy of 6.50. Lauren Bell and Shreyanka Patil too bowled well with a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Lauren Bell opened the bowling for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and did an excellent job with a maiden over.

The over also included a leg before shout against Mumbai Indians’ opener Amelia Kerr.

Linsey Smith bowled the second over and G Kamalini got into the act straightaway with a boundary to extra cover’s left. She then plucked two runs off the next ball to get RCB underway and slammed another four off the last ball of the over.

Arundhati Reddy was introduced into the attack by Smriti Mandhana for RCB in the fourth over after Linsey proved to be a tad expensive.

However, at 15 for no loss after four overs, RCB had kept Mumbai Indians in check.

Kamalini then unshackled herself to play a free flowing off drive against Bell as MI reached 20/0.

The pressure was building up on an out-of-sorts Kerr and she finally succumbed holing out to Arundhati off Bell for four.

Mumbai Indians were 21/1 after five overs.

However, Kamalini kept up her momentum as she unleashed a four off Smith on the first ball of the last powerplay over.

She repeated the same on the third ball of the over as MI’s run-rate gained some momentum and went past five.

New batter Nat Sciver-Brunt ensured Smith had a horrendous time smashing a four off the last ball of the sixth over as MI wrapped up powerplay at 34/1.

Just when it seemed Mumbai Indians were getting their batting straps together, Nadine de Klerk delivered a body blow.

Sciver-Brunt was stumped by an alert Richa Ghosh off De Klerk as RCB slipped to 35/2.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came into the middle with a lot of work to do along with an in-form Kamalini.

Harmanpreet found her release shot off the 10th ball that she faced and cracked a four off Bell.

MI’s fifty came in the ninth over with Bell turning a little erratic down the legside.

The first six of the MI innings came when Harmanpreet hoisted Shreyanka Patil in the 10th over inside out.

Kamalini’s gritty innings eventually came to an end when she was castled by Shreyanka for a well-made 30.

MI were 63/3 at the half-way mark with a score of 145 looking like a good one from that stage if they score at eight an over.

The biggest setback for Mumbai came off the last ball of the 10th over when Harmanpreet nicked one behind the wicket as Ghosh made no mistake.

At 67/4 in 11 overs, Mumbai Indians were in a fair bit of trouble.

Sajana Sajeevan was dropped twice in consecutive overs as RCB’s fielding showed up its shoddy side with Arundhati Reddy and substitute Sayali Satghare the culprits.

Sajana blasted Radha Yadav for a six and a four in the 15th over as MI brought up their 100 with six wickets in hand.