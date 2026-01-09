 WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Harnaaz Sandhu, Jacqueline Fernandes & Yo Yo Honey Singh Kick Off Ceremony With High-Energy Performances | WATCH
Former Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu kicked off the electrifying opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2026 at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday. She addressed the fans with her speech.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
Navi Mumbai, January 9: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 began with energy and glamour at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday as former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opened the ceremony in front of a packed crowd. Sandhu addressed the fans before the start of the match and set the tone for a festival like evening.

Her appearance was followed by a lively dance performance from Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who surprised fans with her sporty look as she wore a football-style jersey under her dress. Honey Singh set the stage on fire with his hit Millionaire song and the crowd went crazy with his performance at the stadium.

The performances took place after the coin toss between Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana. Smriti won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening match of the tournament.

They say that save the best for the last and that was true as Honey Singh performed in the last and he knows very well how to entertain the crowd and has the talent to put up a show. He added another layer of entertainment to the show. Fans at the venue and viewers watching live are experienced a high-energy show as the night unfolded.

The WPL 2026 season has generated huge interest this year with strong squads, star players and a bigger entertainment lineup, making the opening day a blend of cricket, music and Bollywood glamour.

