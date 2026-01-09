 Women's Premier League 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez, Honey Singh & Harnaaz Sandhu To Kick Off Tata WPL With Power-Packed Performances Tonight
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWomen's Premier League 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez, Honey Singh & Harnaaz Sandhu To Kick Off Tata WPL With Power-Packed Performances Tonight

Women's Premier League 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez, Honey Singh & Harnaaz Sandhu To Kick Off Tata WPL With Power-Packed Performances Tonight

The opening ceremony will be followed by an action-packed opener between Mumbai India (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Azhar KhanUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Jacqueline Fernandez, Honey Singh & Harnaaz Sandhu To Kick Off Tata WPL With Power-Packed Performances | X

Navi Mumbai, January 9: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is set to begin on Friday evening with a star-studded opening show as Jacqueline Fernandez, Honey Singh and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu gear up for high-energy performances on the stage at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The opening ceremony will be followed by an action-packed opener between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The pre-match ceremony promises lively music, dance and glamour, adding to the excitement around the new season of the Tata WPL. Viewers can catch the show live from 6:45 PM on JioCinema and Star Sports India. The WPL organisers are banking on entertainment and fan engagement to build massive buzz even before the first ball is bowled.

The official WPL handles teased "power-packed performances" and "electric vibes" as the entertainment trio takes centrestage ahead of the opening match. Jacqueline Fernandez will be performing some of her popular dance numbers, while Honey Singh is expected to bring his signature high-energy tracks to the event. Harnaaz Sandhu's appearance adds to the glamour factor.

TATA WPL 2026 – Full Schedule

FPJ Shorts
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'Won’t Get Scared By Cowardly Politics,' Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde After Stone Pelting On Shiv Sena Candidates | VIDEO
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'Won’t Get Scared By Cowardly Politics,' Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde After Stone Pelting On Shiv Sena Candidates | VIDEO
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Wins Coin Toss And Chooses To Bowl First In RCB Vs MI Opening Match
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Wins Coin Toss And Chooses To Bowl First In RCB Vs MI Opening Match
Alleged Kasauli Gangrape Case: HP Court Gives Clean Chit To Haryana BJP Chief Badoli, Singer Rocky Mittal; Accepts Second Closure Report
Alleged Kasauli Gangrape Case: HP Court Gives Clean Chit To Haryana BJP Chief Badoli, Singer Rocky Mittal; Accepts Second Closure Report
Maharashtra News: 'Lok Sabha Setback Prompted Launch Of Ladki Bahin Scheme,' Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | VIDEO
Maharashtra News: 'Lok Sabha Setback Prompted Launch Of Ladki Bahin Scheme,' Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai Leg

Jan 9 — Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 10 (Afternoon) — UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 10 (Evening) — Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 11 — Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 12 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

Jan 13 — Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 14 — UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 15 — Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Jan 16 (Evening) — Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 17 (Afternoon) — UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 17 (Evening) — Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 18 — Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Vadodara Leg

Jan 19 — Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 20 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

Jan 21 — Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 22 — UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 23 — Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Jan 24 — Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 25 — Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 26 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 27 — UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 28 — Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 30 — Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Feb 1 — Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Feb 2 — Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

Read Also
WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Honey Singh, Jacqueline Perform In...
article-image

Playoffs

Feb 3 — Eliminator (Vadodara)

Feb 5 — Final (Vadodara)

Fans can watch the pre-match ceremony followed by the match live on JioCinema and Star Sports India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Wins Coin Toss And Chooses To Bowl First In RCB Vs MI Opening Match

WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Wins Coin Toss And Chooses To Bowl First In RCB Vs MI Opening Match

'Mummy Told Me To Hit A Four': Jemimah Reveals Richa Ghosh's Savage Reply Stunned Alyssa Healy; RCB...

'Mummy Told Me To Hit A Four': Jemimah Reveals Richa Ghosh's Savage Reply Stunned Alyssa Healy; RCB...

Women's Premier League 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez, Honey Singh & Harnaaz Sandhu To Kick Off Tata WPL...

Women's Premier League 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez, Honey Singh & Harnaaz Sandhu To Kick Off Tata WPL...

'Proven Indian Agent...': BCB Director's Remarks Against Tamim Iqbal Sparks Uproar; Bangladeshi...

'Proven Indian Agent...': BCB Director's Remarks Against Tamim Iqbal Sparks Uproar; Bangladeshi...

'Think About Future..': Ex-Bangladesh Captain Slams BCB On ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stance

'Think About Future..': Ex-Bangladesh Captain Slams BCB On ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stance