Women's Premier League 2026: Jacqueline Fernandez, Honey Singh & Harnaaz Sandhu To Kick Off Tata WPL With Power-Packed Performances Tonight

Navi Mumbai, January 9: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is set to begin on Friday evening with a star-studded opening show as Jacqueline Fernandez, Honey Singh and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu gear up for high-energy performances on the stage at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The opening ceremony will be followed by an action-packed opener between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The pre-match ceremony promises lively music, dance and glamour, adding to the excitement around the new season of the Tata WPL. Viewers can catch the show live from 6:45 PM on JioCinema and Star Sports India. The WPL organisers are banking on entertainment and fan engagement to build massive buzz even before the first ball is bowled.

The official WPL handles teased "power-packed performances" and "electric vibes" as the entertainment trio takes centrestage ahead of the opening match. Jacqueline Fernandez will be performing some of her popular dance numbers, while Honey Singh is expected to bring his signature high-energy tracks to the event. Harnaaz Sandhu's appearance adds to the glamour factor.

TATA WPL 2026 – Full Schedule

Navi Mumbai Leg

Jan 9 — Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 10 (Afternoon) — UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 10 (Evening) — Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 11 — Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 12 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

Jan 13 — Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 14 — UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 15 — Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Jan 16 (Evening) — Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 17 (Afternoon) — UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 17 (Evening) — Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 18 — Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Vadodara Leg

Jan 19 — Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 20 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

Jan 21 — Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 22 — UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 23 — Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Jan 24 — Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 25 — Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 26 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 27 — UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 28 — Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 30 — Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Feb 1 — Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Feb 2 — Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

Playoffs

Feb 3 — Eliminator (Vadodara)

Feb 5 — Final (Vadodara)

Fans can watch the pre-match ceremony followed by the match live on JioCinema and Star Sports India.