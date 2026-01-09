WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Honey Singh, Jacqueline Perform In Navi Mumbai

The WPL 2026 is set to kick off in grand style with action packed performances during the opening ceremony. BCCI confirmed key performances with the likes of Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Harnaaz Sandhu set to take the stage. The WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony will be at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai before the toss for the MI vs RCB game.

The match will be the season opener which will kick off on January 9, 8:00 PM IST. Pre-tournament festivities are the norm and the venue, which saw India lift the Women's World Cup title will play host to first half of the season.

While Harnaaz and Jacqueline will honour the spirit and courage of women in sports with their performances, Honey Singh is expected to make the crowd groove with his desi hip hop tunes.

The WPL 2026 opening ceremony is held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The pre-match festivities will begin before the opening match - with WPL confirming the timing as 6:45 PM IST. Following the ceremony, the toss will take place at 7:30 PM, with the first ball set to be bowled at 8 PM>

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming

Fans at home can still catch the live streaming and broadcast of the WPL 2026 Opening ceremony. Star Sports Network host the telecast and streaming rights for WPL 2026. The opening ceremony will also be available to watch on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.