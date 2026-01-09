 WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Honey Singh, Jacqueline Perform In Navi Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Honey Singh, Jacqueline Perform In Navi Mumbai

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Honey Singh, Jacqueline Perform In Navi Mumbai

The fourth season of the Women's Premier League kicks off on Friday, January 9. Ahead of the MI vs RCB clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the opening ceremony will kick off the festivities. Bollywood stars Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Harnaaz Sandhu are slated to perform before the toss.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
article-image

The WPL 2026 is set to kick off in grand style with action packed performances during the opening ceremony. BCCI confirmed key performances with the likes of Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Harnaaz Sandhu set to take the stage. The WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony will be at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai before the toss for the MI vs RCB game.

The match will be the season opener which will kick off on January 9, 8:00 PM IST. Pre-tournament festivities are the norm and the venue, which saw India lift the Women's World Cup title will play host to first half of the season.

While Harnaaz and Jacqueline will honour the spirit and courage of women in sports with their performances, Honey Singh is expected to make the crowd groove with his desi hip hop tunes.

The WPL 2026 opening ceremony is held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The pre-match festivities will begin before the opening match - with WPL confirming the timing as 6:45 PM IST. Following the ceremony, the toss will take place at 7:30 PM, with the first ball set to be bowled at 8 PM>

FPJ Shorts
AP SET 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Important Dates And Other Details Here
AP SET 2025: Registration Process Starts Today; Check Important Dates And Other Details Here
India’s Data Centre Capacity More Than Doubles To 387 MW IT In 2025 Amid Rising Cloud And AI Demand
India’s Data Centre Capacity More Than Doubles To 387 MW IT In 2025 Amid Rising Cloud And AI Demand
After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist, Know Details
After X Æ A-12, Techno, Elon Musk Names His 8th Child 'Sekhar' As Tribute To An Indian Physicist, Know Details
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration Ends Today At bsebsakshamta.com; Last Chance To Apply NOW
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration Ends Today At bsebsakshamta.com; Last Chance To Apply NOW
Read Also
WPL 2026: RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana Eyes T20 World Cup Triumph As Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Impact Of...
article-image

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming

Fans at home can still catch the live streaming and broadcast of the WPL 2026 Opening ceremony. Star Sports Network host the telecast and streaming rights for WPL 2026. The opening ceremony will also be available to watch on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Honey Singh, Jacqueline Perform In...

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Honey Singh, Jacqueline Perform In...

After KKR-Mustafizur Row, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant's Bat Manufacturer Drops Bangladesh Players Ahead...

After KKR-Mustafizur Row, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant's Bat Manufacturer Drops Bangladesh Players Ahead...

Australian Open 2026: No Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka, Jordan Thompson & Chris O'Connell Get...

Australian Open 2026: No Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka, Jordan Thompson & Chris O'Connell Get...

'I'm Not Quite Ready..': Nick Kyrgios Opts Out Of Australian Open 2026 Singles, To Play Doubles In...

'I'm Not Quite Ready..': Nick Kyrgios Opts Out Of Australian Open 2026 Singles, To Play Doubles In...

VIDEO: Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Pushes Injured Conor Bradley Off The Pitch In Shocking Premier...

VIDEO: Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Pushes Injured Conor Bradley Off The Pitch In Shocking Premier...