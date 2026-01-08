WPL 2026: RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana Eyes T20 World Cup Triumph As Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Impact Of Foreign Player Exposure

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur speak to the media ahead of a WPL match in Navi Mumbai, reflecting on India women’s cricket goals and growth | X - @wplt20

Navi Mumbai, Jan 08: When the two captains of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru assembled before the media for the customary pre-match press conference, the resonant theme was invariably Indian women’s cricket’s ascendance on the world stage.

Mandhana sets next big goal for Indian women’s cricket

When RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana was asked about what the next step forward would be for Indian women’s cricket after the ecstasy of the Women’s ODI World Cup win last year, Mandhana immediately responded: “Winning the T20 World Cup would be great. But yeah, I mean, we all know that, yeah, we won the World Cup, yes, but there are a lot of things in the team where we need to work on.

“We really want to sit back and say that, yeah, we are the best team in the world and World No. 1 team in the world. And I think we still have a lot of things to move on,” she added.

WPL playing key role in team’s growth

Mandhana also stressed the crucial role the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is playing in the development and growth of Indian women’s cricket.

“And I'm sure WPL is going to bridge that gap for us. And in the coming years, we want to do that. Whenever we play for India, we always discuss how we want to be the best team in the world.

“Not for one tournament or two tournaments, but the whole year. Any cricket we play and dominate it. And I think every WPL is just getting us closer to that,” the India opener added.

Harmanpreet echoes winning mindset

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur seconded Mandhana’s thoughts.

“Yeah, I think what Smriti said, that one, we are not satisfied with just one World Cup. We have, you know, so much cricket coming up this year and in the next two-three years. So every time we go to the field, we want to go with the best mindset.

“And that winning mindset, we have been always talking about. And good to see that, you know, not only us, other players are also coming up and thinking and speaking about we want to be champions all the time. So, I think that shows that, you know, WPL has made a lot of impact on us,” Harmanpreet stated.

Exposure to overseas players sharpening skills

The India Women skipper also said the exposure of plying their trade with foreign players will further sharpen the skills of Indian players.

“Players are not, you know, in their comfort zone. They are, you know, working really hard. They are playing against overseas cricketers. So I think they are learning a lot from them.

“And now that gap has, you know, not there which we used to feel when they are coming for international cricket. So I think, yeah, it has, you know, impacted a lot on our cricket. And I am really happy that, you know, as a team, we are setting bigger goals for us. And hopefully we will keep working for that and keep improving as a team,” she added.

Praise for RCB assistant coach Anya Shrubsole

Mandhana was also effusive in her praise for Anya Shrubsole, RCB’s assistant coach-cum-bowling coach, and her influence on the team’s growth.

“There is a lot of work to do. But again, I know Anya for a very long time. We have played KSL and The Hundred together. One of the very good captains who I have played under as well in The Hundred. And I always like the way she thought about cricket and the way she is around her bowling, very clear with her plans.

“So I am really happy that a lot of Indian girls are going to get to work with her and pick her brain around how they can get better. And again, on my bowling, I don't think that is another thing,” Smriti said.

Mandhana aims to bat freely

Mandhana also expressed her intention to play her natural game and bat freely in the upcoming edition.

“I think, as a batter, I want to bat freely, with a platform where I don't put a lot of pressure on me. Because this is something where I can execute myself however I want. So it is a very important tournament for me, and I just want to contribute for my team,” she added.

