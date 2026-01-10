Who is Om Bhangale? Dombivali's 8-year-Old Swims 17Km From Atal Setu To Gateway Of India In Viral Video

Dombivli witnessed a moment of pride as 8-year-old Om Kunal Bhangale successfully swam a 17-kilometre sea distance from Atal Setu to the Gateway of India in just 2 hours and 33 minutes. The remarkable feat has since gone viral, drawing widespread praise from citizens, sports enthusiasts and swimming bodies.

The eight-year-old achieved the feat in the early hours of January 8. As per Pudhari, Bhangale entered the cold Arabian Sea water just before 4:30 AM near Atal Setu. His body was greased for protection as he rode the waves towards his target. The 8-year-old was supervised by the Maharashtra State Amateur Swimming Association, who even honoured him for his achievement.

The sea swim was conducted after performing a traditional sea worship ritual near Atal Setu in the Arabian Sea, Om entered the water. His body was greased as a safety measure, and the swim was carried out under the supervision of Sunil Mayekar, inspector of the Maharashtra State Amateur Swimming Association.

Weather conditions were challenging, with cold winds, darkness, waves caused by large vessels and an oily layer on the sea surface adding to the difficulty. Officials said Om maintained a steady pace throughout the swim, overcoming nausea and physical discomfort without halting.

Om, a resident of Dombivli, has shown a keen interest in swimming since early childhood. To nurture his talent, his parents enrolled him for professional training under coach Vilas Mane at Yash Gymkhana, Dombivli. With consistent practice, Om soon began expressing a strong desire to attempt open-sea swimming, despite having never visited the sea before.

With the support of his family, Om underwent three sea practice sessions. Following this, senior swimmer Santosh Patil advised increasing his pool training duration. Coaches Vilas Mane and Ravi Navale then put Om through an intensive routine, making him train for three to four hours daily to build endurance and mental strength.

After battling the conditions for over two hours, Om successfully reached the Gateway of India, where he was welcomed by cheering citizens, coaches Vilas Mane, Santosh Patil, Piraji and family members. His achievement has been widely hailed as a rare accomplishment for a swimmer of his age.

According to his coaches, Om’s determination and discipline set him apart. The young swimmer has already set his next target—swimming the 36-kilometre sea route from Dharamtar in Alibagh to the Gateway of India.