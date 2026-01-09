Over 69,000 Runners Confirm Participation For The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026

Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), promoted by Procam International, is set to run with glory and pride for the 21st time this year on Sunday, 18th January 2026. |

Mumbai: Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), promoted by Procam International, is set to run with glory and pride for the 21st time this year on Sunday, 18th January 2026. The World Athletics Gold Label Race will bring together a record-breaking 69,100 participants; 65,400+ on-ground and 3,700+ in virtual run so far. Over the last two decades, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has played a pioneering role in shaping participative sport in India. The race is celebrating the power of running to unite, inspire, and create shared moments of pride across the city and country #HarDilMumbai.

Setting new benchmarks, the event will witness a record 14,059 runners taking on the full marathon distance for the first time. Participation has also surged across the Half Marathon and the Open 10K. This sustained growth is reflected in the increasing participation of women, a rise in timed runners, and the expanding involvement of diverse communities through the Dream Run, collectively reflecting the deepening and broad-based adoption of running across demographics.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, said, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon has, over the last two decades, positively impacted both the physical health of people and the economic health of the city. Beyond the runners, it benefits airlines, hotels, and local vendors, making it a strong economic driver. The event brings Mumbai together, welcoming participants from across India and the world as Mumbaikars for a few days. The Maharashtra Government and police stand firmly behind the event to ensure safety, smooth operations, and an enjoyable experience for all.”

Adrian Terron, Head–Corporate Brand and Marketing, said, “As we usher in the 2026 running season, we reaffirm our commitment to celebrating the indomitable spirit of runners and the vibrant community that supports them. The Tata Mumbai Marathon has evolved into a hallmark of perseverance, unity, and wellness; values that resonate deeply with our city and our nation. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to advancing this legacy of excellence, fostering a culture of health and fitness, and reinforcing the spirit of giving back to society. We extend our best wishes to all runners for a successful and fulfilling running season in 2026.”

Ujjwal Mathur, President-India Business & Strategic Accounts-Growth Markets, TCS, said, “As we gear up for another edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, I am filled with immense pride – pride in being associated with one of the world’s strongest marathon brands. Year after year, tens of thousands of individuals take part in the marathon, reminding us that the act of running, though an individual pursuit, can bring the spirit of a city alive. Powering marathons through novel digital experiences makes our associations more meaningful. The TMM app has a new design this year, featuring an AR experience for capturing moments with the marathon medal. Users can now track both physical and virtual runners at once. We cherish being part of this magic and are humbled to make a meaningful impact on and off the racetrack with our community of runners and spectators alike”.

Shreepad Shende, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “IDFC FIRST Bank is delighted to continue its partnership with the Tata Mumbai Marathon for yet another year. Tata Mumbai Marathon truly reflects the spirit of Mumbai and resonates perfectly with our core philosophy of ‘Social Good’. At IDFC FIRST Bank, we celebrate every runner who chooses a healthier lifestyle and look forward to this iconic event that unites people from all walks of life.”

TATA MUMBAI MARATHON 2025 – SOCIO-ECONOMIC HEALTH IMPACT REPORT

The Tata Mumbai Marathon continues to play a transformative role in contributing to India’s progress, growth, and community well-being. The Indian Institute of Sports Management (IISM), in collaboration with Procam International, has unveiled a special report that highlights a socio-economic contribution of ₹530.59 crore for the 2025 edition.

Key highlights

Participation Milestones

65,000+ participants – highest in TMM history

150% growth in female participation since 2016

Improved finish times in Half Marathon and 10K categories

Social Impact – Running for a Cause

₹53.62 crore raised by NGOs in 2025, cementing TMM as India’s largest philanthropy sporting platform

275 NGOs supported by 13,000 + runners.

Education led as the top cause with ₹27.66 crore raised

₹483+ crore raised for Philanthropy across the past 20 editions

Economic Impact – Driving India’s Sports Economy

₹476.97 crores health-economic impact in 2025 – the highest ever for TMM

Impact has tripled since 2020 (₹156 crore → ₹477 crore)

₹151.86 crore on meals, ₹130.65 crore on supplements, ₹107.07 crore on gear & shoes, and ₹78 crore on travel & stay

30% of participants earn 20L+ annually, showcasing strong premium appeal

Health Impact – Fitter and Stronger Together

74% adopted strength and cross-training for injury prevention

Mental health focus grew with 45% using psychological techniques

Post-registration, 50% trained 150+ minutes weekly, improving endurance and resilience

Sustainability Impact – Global Recognition for Green Practices

242m³ landfill volume saved and 13 tons of waste processed

75% of runners are committed to zero-waste initiatives

6,547 trees planted in 2025, raising ₹41.57 lakh under TMM Agro Forest Initiative

11,663 trees planted over 2 years, reviving 30 acres of land in Solapur, Maharashtra

World Athletics has honoured TMM for waste management and food redistribution best practices

Over the past three years, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has delivered a cumulative impact of ₹1,182.67 crore, underscoring its influence as a catalyst for social and economic growth.