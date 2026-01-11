Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Have Lunch With New Zealand Team Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI?

Image: Virat Kohli/Black Caps/X

A video circulating widely on social media ahead of the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara has sparked claims that Virat Kohli had lunch with the New Zealand cricket team. The clip shows Kohli exiting a hotel, with several posts on platforms like X and Instagram suggesting that the Indian star batter shared a meal with the visiting side before the series opener.

However, a closer look at the claim reveals that it remains unverified. While Kohli can indeed be seen leaving a hotel in Vadodara, there is no concrete evidence to confirm that he met members of the New Zealand team, let alone had lunch with them. The video does not show any interaction between Kohli and New Zealand players, nor does it establish the timing or context claimed in social media captions.

Importantly, no official confirmation has come from the BCCI, Team India, New Zealand Cricket, or any credible media outlet regarding such a meeting. None of the teams’ official social media handles or press briefings have mentioned Kohli sharing a meal or interacting with the Black Caps off the field.

It is also worth noting that players from both teams are often housed in the same or nearby hotels during international series, making it common for individuals to be spotted in shared public spaces. Such sightings, however, should not automatically be interpreted as private meetings or planned interactions.

In conclusion, the claim that Virat Kohli had lunch with the New Zealand team ahead of the IND vs NZ 1st ODI in Vadodara is not confirmed. Based on the available information, the viral social media posts appear to be speculative, and viewers are advised to treat the claim with caution until verified by reliable sources.

Viral Video Shows New Zealand Cricketers On A Calm Morning Walk In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI

As cricket fever grips Vadodara ahead of the highly anticipated India vs New Zealand three-match ODI series, a viral video circulating on social media appears to show members of the New Zealand cricket team taking a relaxed morning walk through the city ahead of the first One-Day International on January 11. Fans on platforms like Instagram and X have shared clips and reels capturing glimpses of the Black Caps enjoying a quiet start to the day before the competitive action begins.

The videos have added to the growing buzz around the series opener in Vadodara, with supporters reacting enthusiastically to the sight of visiting players exploring the local surroundings. Cricket followers have been quick to comment on the contrast between the laid-back early morning mood in the footage and the intensity expected on the field later in the day.

The ODI series marks one of the first major international white-ball contests in India’s 2026 calendar, and excitement among the home crowd has been palpable. On the Indian side, preparations have been equally eye-catching, with several viral training videos showing India’s senior batters in spirited practice sessions.

While the New Zealand camp has kept its on-field preparations more low-profile, the viral morning walk videos have humanised the touring players and sparked curiosity about their routines and mindset as they face the formidable Indian side. With the opening ODI just hours away, these snippets of life off the pitch have only heightened anticipation for what promises to be an entertaining and competitive series in Vadodara.