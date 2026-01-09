Virat Kohli Mimics Arshdeep Singh's Running Style During Practice Session Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 2026 1st ODI | Viral Video

Virat Kohli Mimics Arshdeep Singh's Running Style | X

Mumbai, January 9: A video has surfaced on social media in which Virat Kohli is seen having a fun time with his teammates during the practice session ahead of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI. The hilarious video of the former Team India captain and star batter is going viral on social media. The video shows Virat Kohli mimicking one of his teammate's running style.

The viral video shows Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other Team India players practicing on the ground ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand which is scheduled to take place on January 11 at BCA Ground in Vadodara. Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh is seen coming running towards Virat Kohli when he starts mimicking his running style.

Virat Kohli is seen stretching his elbows and folding his knees a little bit and running in a hilarious style, reportedly mimicking Arshdeep Singh. He can be seen in the video laughing his heart out while mimicking the pacer.

Rohit Sharma is also seen standing in the background and enjoying the fun moment during the practice session. Virat Kohli is the part of the Indian squad which will play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The fans are reacting to the viral video on social media. One of the users said, "He is in a good mood to destroy New Zealand bowlers." They are praying that his good form in the domestic games continues in the international home series.