 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti..': Did Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Before IND Vs NZ ODI Series?
Vikas Kohli, brother of former India captain Virat Kohli, has launched to his defence with a cryptic social media post ahead of the IND vs NZ ODI series. Kohli was criticised by former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for continuing with ODIs because it was 'easy'. Vikas in post hinted that some people can't food on the table without speaking about his brother.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Virat Kohli batting in the nets (L) and Sanjay Manjay Manjrekar (R). |

Virat Kohli's brother has launched to his defence with yet another cryptic social media post. Vikas Kohli has hit back at the former India captain's detractors in his latest post ahead of the IND vs NZ ODI series. Virat will be in action during the 3-match series, with games in Vadodara, Rajkot and Indore.

“SEEMS LIKE LOGON KI DAAL ROTI NAHI CHALTI. BINA VIRAT KOHLI KA NAAM LIYE HUE (It seems like people cannot run their houses without taking Virat Kohli's name),” Vikas wrote, a remark widely interpreted by fans as a response to recent criticism aimed at Virat.

Though not specifically mentioned, the timing of the Vikas Kohli's post is critical. It comes after former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar's criticism of Virat Kohli. Manjrekar is amongst the staunchest critics of Kohli and said that the former Indian captain chose the easier format in ODIs over Test cricket.

“It was okay, Virat Kohli just walked away from cricket, retired from all cricket. But that he’s chosen to play one-day cricket actually disappoints me more, because this is a format which, for a top-order batter, I’ve said before as well, is the easiest format,” Manjrekar said in a video on his social media accounts.

article-image

Virat Kohli will return to action on January 11 in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI. The 37-year-old signed up to play 2 Vijay Hazare Trophy games during the break, scoring 131 and 77. Before that, Kohli won the player of the series in the IND vs SA ODI series. The former India captain has scored of 50 or more in his last 6 innings and is going strong his bid for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

