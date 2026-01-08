 Is The Letter 'A' On Virat Kohli's ₹65,700 Black Cardigan An Ode To Wife Anushka Sharma? Truth Revealed!
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIs The Letter 'A' On Virat Kohli's ₹65,700 Black Cardigan An Ode To Wife Anushka Sharma? Truth Revealed!

Is The Letter 'A' On Virat Kohli's ₹65,700 Black Cardigan An Ode To Wife Anushka Sharma? Truth Revealed!

Virat Kohli’s Mumbai airport look went viral after fans spotted an ‘A & heart’ motif on his cardigan, linking it to Anushka Sharma. The jacket is actually a luxury knit from French label AMI Paris, priced at ₹65,700. Kohli styled it with denim, sneakers, and accessories as he travelled for the New Zealand ODI series.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Is The Letter 'A' On Virat Kohli's ₹65,700 Black Cardigan An Ode To Wife Anushka Sharma? Truth Revealed! |

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli once again made headlines off the field with his stylish Mumbai airport appearance on Wednesday, as he travelled to Vadodara ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODI series. While Kohli kept his look minimal and effortless, it was his cardigan featuring an ‘A’ and a heart motif that instantly grabbed the internet’s attention.

Fans were quick to decode the design, speculating that the knitted ‘A’ stood for Anushka Sharma, with the heart symbolising Kohli’s love for his wife. Social media was flooded with reactions, with many calling it a subtle romantic gesture as the cricketer headed out for professional duties. The jacket soon went viral, sparking curiosity around its brand and price.

WATCH VIDEO:

However, the mystery has now been solved. The cardigan is not a personalised tribute but a signature piece from French luxury fashion label AMI Paris. The ‘A’ seen on the jacket is the brand’s iconic logo, paired with a heart motif. The stylish knitwear comes with a hefty price tag of ₹65,700, making it a luxury wardrobe option. Interestingly, fans couldn’t help but note the coincidence that AMI begins with ‘A’, the same initial as Anushka Sharma, adding to the spice in the moment.

FPJ Shorts
Silver Tumbles Nearly 3.5% On MCX Ahead Of Index Rebalancing
Silver Tumbles Nearly 3.5% On MCX Ahead Of Index Rebalancing
Indian Equities Enter 2026 On Strong Domestic Tailwinds Despite Global Lag: MOFSL
Indian Equities Enter 2026 On Strong Domestic Tailwinds Despite Global Lag: MOFSL
Viral Match Sparks Backlash: Egyptian Tennis Player Serves 20 Double Faults, Wins Just 3 Points; Video
Viral Match Sparks Backlash: Egyptian Tennis Player Serves 20 Double Faults, Wins Just 3 Points; Video
Retailers Seek Rethink On Steep Tobacco Tax Hike, Warn Of Illicit Trade Surge
Retailers Seek Rethink On Steep Tobacco Tax Hike, Warn Of Illicit Trade Surge

Kohli styled the statement cardigan with light-blue, relaxed-fit denim jeans, classic white sneakers, and black transparent-frame glasses. He completed the look with a beige designer bag and a smartwatch.

On the professional front, Kohli is gearing up for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, where he is expected to play a key role in India’s batting lineup. The former India captain is aiming to add another strong chapter to his already stellar ODI career.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed the New Year 2026 in Dubai, where the couple was spotted enjoying quality time with family and friends, creating warm memories before Kohli returned to cricketing commitments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is The Letter 'A' On Virat Kohli's ₹65,700 Black Cardigan An Ode To Wife Anushka Sharma? Truth...

Is The Letter 'A' On Virat Kohli's ₹65,700 Black Cardigan An Ode To Wife Anushka Sharma? Truth...

'Zindagi Ki Yaadein': Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's Fond Memories With His Late Son, Agnivesh Go...

'Zindagi Ki Yaadein': Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's Fond Memories With His Late Son, Agnivesh Go...

Shanaya Kapoor Wows Fans In ₹719,500 Hand-Painted Lehenga, Pictures Inside

Shanaya Kapoor Wows Fans In ₹719,500 Hand-Painted Lehenga, Pictures Inside

VIDEO: British YouTuber KSI Snapped With Rapper Badshah During His Ongoing Mumbai Tour, Netizens...

VIDEO: British YouTuber KSI Snapped With Rapper Badshah During His Ongoing Mumbai Tour, Netizens...

Earth Rotation Day 2026: Here's To Know Date, History & Significance

Earth Rotation Day 2026: Here's To Know Date, History & Significance