Is The Letter 'A' On Virat Kohli's ₹65,700 Black Cardigan An Ode To Wife Anushka Sharma? Truth Revealed! |

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli once again made headlines off the field with his stylish Mumbai airport appearance on Wednesday, as he travelled to Vadodara ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODI series. While Kohli kept his look minimal and effortless, it was his cardigan featuring an ‘A’ and a heart motif that instantly grabbed the internet’s attention.

Fans were quick to decode the design, speculating that the knitted ‘A’ stood for Anushka Sharma, with the heart symbolising Kohli’s love for his wife. Social media was flooded with reactions, with many calling it a subtle romantic gesture as the cricketer headed out for professional duties. The jacket soon went viral, sparking curiosity around its brand and price.

However, the mystery has now been solved. The cardigan is not a personalised tribute but a signature piece from French luxury fashion label AMI Paris. The ‘A’ seen on the jacket is the brand’s iconic logo, paired with a heart motif. The stylish knitwear comes with a hefty price tag of ₹65,700, making it a luxury wardrobe option. Interestingly, fans couldn’t help but note the coincidence that AMI begins with ‘A’, the same initial as Anushka Sharma, adding to the spice in the moment.

Kohli styled the statement cardigan with light-blue, relaxed-fit denim jeans, classic white sneakers, and black transparent-frame glasses. He completed the look with a beige designer bag and a smartwatch.

On the professional front, Kohli is gearing up for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, where he is expected to play a key role in India’s batting lineup. The former India captain is aiming to add another strong chapter to his already stellar ODI career.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed the New Year 2026 in Dubai, where the couple was spotted enjoying quality time with family and friends, creating warm memories before Kohli returned to cricketing commitments.