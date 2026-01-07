Fans Go Crazy Over Virat Kohli's Mumbai Airport Look As They Spot Special 'Heart' Tribute To Anushka Sharma Ahead Of IND-NZ Series; VIDEO

Image: Viral Bhayani/Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli once again grabbed attention off the field as he was spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODI series. While the Indian batting icon kept his look understated and stylish, it was his black cardigan that set social media abuzz.

The cardigan featured a heart symbol on the left sleeve with the letter “A” placed just beneath it. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the detail, and many netizens believe it to be a subtle yet heartfelt tribute to his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. Within moments, pictures and videos of Kohli’s airport appearance began circulating online, with fans praising the cricketer for his quiet, romantic gesture.

Virat, known for wearing his emotions proudly, has often expressed his admiration and support for Anushka, both publicly and privately. This latest fashion statement has only strengthened fans’ belief in the couple’s strong bond.

On the cricketing front, Kohli is gearing up for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, where he is expected to play a crucial role in India’s batting lineup. After a busy international calendar, the series presents another opportunity for the former India captain to make a strong impact and add to his already stellar ODI record.