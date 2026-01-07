'Mumbai Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma Receives Warm Welcome From Fans At Vadodara Airport Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma Receives Warm Welcome From Fans At Vadodara Airport | X

Vadodara, January 7: Former Team India captain and opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday received a warm and emotional welcome at the Vadodara Airport. Rohit arrived in Vadodara for the first match of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. IND Vs NZ ODI Series 2026 will start from January 11 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

A large number of fans gathered outside the airport to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar batter. The crowd turned the arrival area into a festive scene with cheers and excitement. A video from outside the airport has gone viral on social media and the video shows Rohit Sharma getting into his car finding his way from the sea of fans waiting for him outside the airport.

As Rohit Sharma walked out of the airport, the fans who were gathered started chanting "Mumbai Cha Raja, Rohit Sharma," (Mumbai's King, Rohit Sharma). Rohit Sharma is often called "Mumbai Cha Raja" by his fans around the globe. They show their love and admiration for the Indian cricketer in this way.

Several supporters wave, recorded videos on their mobile phones and also tried to get closer as security managed the crowd. Rohit Sharma also acknowledged the fans with a smile and also appreciated the warm reception despite a long day of travel.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media and also the videos of the chants and the reactions of the fans. Rohit Sharma arrived in Vadodara for the preparations of the first ODI match against New Zealand.

Team India is scheduled to play three ODIs against New Zealand. Check schedule below:

1st ODI - January 11 at BCA Stadium, Vadodara (Gujarat)

2nd ODI - January 14 at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot (Gujarat)

3rd ODI - January 17 at Holkar Stadium. Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

India Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.