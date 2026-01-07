'Aise Bachhe Ko Beech Mein Mat Lao': Rohit Sharma Reacts After Bumping Into Small Girl At Mumbai Airport | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma Reacts After Bumping Into Small Girl At Mumbai Airport | X

Mumbai, January 7: A video has surfaced on social media in which former Team India captain and opener batsman Rohit Sharma is seen schooling the parents of a small girl at Mumbai Airport. Rohit Sharma got furious over the parents after he bumped into the small girl while on his way inside the airport. He then reacted angrily and asked the parents of the girl not to leave small children like this. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and the video shows Sharma highlighting the risks of leaving young children unattended in busy places like airports.

The incident occurred at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday as he departed for Vadodara for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. The incident occurred in a crowded area outside the terminal when Rohit just stepped out of his car and was walking towards the airport entrance.

As soon as ho got down of his car, a mob gathered around him for selfies and autographs. Amid the rush, he accidentally bumped into the small girl who had been left standing alone in his path. Rohit Sharma was visibly concerned for the girl's safety as he stopped immediately and held the girl's hands while looking for her parents.

After ensuring that the child was safe, he walked towards her parents and confronted them for their negligence. He said, "Aise bachhe ko beech mein mat lao, kya kar rahe ho yaar, galat karte ho yaar," (Don't bring small children into the middle like this. What are you doing? This is wrong.) The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

However, it is not clear that it was a mistake or the parents of the girl child did the act deliberately to attract the attention of Rohit Sharma. However, the former Indian captain is being praised on social media for his responsible behaviour and concern for the small girl.

Rohit Sharma then proceeded to the entrance of the airport to continue his journey to Vadodara as India is set to face New Zealand in their first ODI match of the 3-match series, starting January 11 at BCA Stadium.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Shreyas Iyer has also been declared fit for the ODI series.