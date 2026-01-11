 Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSikkim State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, January 11, 2026. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery January 11, 2026, here:

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

FPJ Shorts
Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena Alleges BJP Workers Distributed Cash To Influence Voters In Panel 29
Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena Alleges BJP Workers Distributed Cash To Influence Voters In Panel 29
New Bombay City School & Don Bosco (Matunga) Lift Titles; Duruelo Convent, Carmel Of St. Joseph & St. Stanislaus Record Big Wins In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey
New Bombay City School & Don Bosco (Matunga) Lift Titles; Duruelo Convent, Carmel Of St. Joseph & St. Stanislaus Record Big Wins In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey
WPL 2026 Thriller: Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals
WPL 2026 Thriller: Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals
ISPL 2026: Amit Naik, Nizam Power Ahmedabad Lions To 40-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros
ISPL 2026: Amit Naik, Nizam Power Ahmedabad Lions To 40-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 10, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Bombay City School & Don Bosco (Matunga) Lift Titles; Duruelo Convent, Carmel Of St. Joseph &...

New Bombay City School & Don Bosco (Matunga) Lift Titles; Duruelo Convent, Carmel Of St. Joseph &...

WPL 2026 Thriller: Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals

WPL 2026 Thriller: Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals

ISPL 2026: Amit Naik, Nizam Power Ahmedabad Lions To 40-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros

ISPL 2026: Amit Naik, Nizam Power Ahmedabad Lions To 40-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros

'Zaheer I Love You 2005' Fan Spotted Again During India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI In Vadodara After 20...

'Zaheer I Love You 2005' Fan Spotted Again During India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI In Vadodara After 20...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...