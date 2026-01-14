ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Were Ali Khan & Other Pakistan-Origin USA Players Denied Visas? Here's What We Know

Image: Ali Khan /USA Cricket/Instagram

Four United States cricketers of Pakistani origin: Ali Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin and Ehsan Adil are awaiting visa clearance to travel to India for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, sources have confirmed. The players recently attended scheduled visa appointments at the Indian High Commission in Colombo as part of the process.

The quartet, currently in Sri Lanka with the USA squad for the final phase of World Cup preparations, completed their visa appointments on Tuesday (January 13). While visas were not issued at the appointment stage, officials indicated that no formal rejection has been communicated , and the applications remain under review under standard operating procedures.

Sources at the ICC confirmed that all documentation was submitted in line with requirements ahead of the appointments. Officials familiar with the matter stressed that the review process is routine for special-category cases and is being handled in accordance with Indian government protocols. The issue gained public attention after Ali Khan posted an Instagram story referencing a “visa denial,” triggering speculation across social media platforms.

Why Pakistan-origin players often face extended visa timelines?

Visa applications involving players of Pakistani origin have historically involved additional administrative clearances, regardless of nationality or team affiliation. Similar procedures have previously applied to international cricketers such as Moeen Ali, Shoaib Bashir and Usman Khawaja during travel to India. Sources reiterated that the current applications remain active and under consideration, with timelines often extending beyond initial appointments.

Such cases typically require approvals from multiple government departments, including final clearance from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, a process that operates independently of sporting bodies or tournament organisers.

Officials also emphasised that the same visa protocols apply across all participating teams, including squads from the UAE, Canada, Oman and Italy, many of which feature players of Pakistani origin.

The visa situation adds to a growing list of uncertainties surrounding the T20 World Cup. The tournament’s build-up has already been marked by administrative challenges, including an unresolved standoff between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the ICC over Bangladesh’s reluctance to tour India for its scheduled World Cup fixtures.