 ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Were Ali Khan & Other Pakistan-Origin USA Players Denied Visas? Here's What We Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC T20 World Cup 2026: Were Ali Khan & Other Pakistan-Origin USA Players Denied Visas? Here's What We Know

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Were Ali Khan & Other Pakistan-Origin USA Players Denied Visas? Here's What We Know

4 USA cricketers of Pakistani origin: Ali Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin and Ehsan Adil are awaiting Indian visa clearance for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. After attending appointments at the Indian High Commission in Colombo, officials confirmed no formal rejection, with applications still under review as part of standard procedures.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Image: Ali Khan /USA Cricket/Instagram

Four United States cricketers of Pakistani origin: Ali Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin and Ehsan Adil are awaiting visa clearance to travel to India for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, sources have confirmed. The players recently attended scheduled visa appointments at the Indian High Commission in Colombo as part of the process.

The quartet, currently in Sri Lanka with the USA squad for the final phase of World Cup preparations, completed their visa appointments on Tuesday (January 13). While visas were not issued at the appointment stage, officials indicated that no formal rejection has been communicated , and the applications remain under review under standard operating procedures.

Read Also
Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born USA Star Denied Indian Visa For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
article-image
Read Also
'No Direct Threat..': ICC Quashes Bangladesh's Security Concerns For T20 World Cup 2026 Despite BCB...
article-image

Sources at the ICC confirmed that all documentation was submitted in line with requirements ahead of the appointments. Officials familiar with the matter stressed that the review process is routine for special-category cases and is being handled in accordance with Indian government protocols. The issue gained public attention after Ali Khan posted an Instagram story referencing a “visa denial,” triggering speculation across social media platforms.

Why Pakistan-origin players often face extended visa timelines?

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Topples 53.88 Points To 83,573.11 In Early Trade, Nifty Dips 16.55 To 25,719.25
Sensex Topples 53.88 Points To 83,573.11 In Early Trade, Nifty Dips 16.55 To 25,719.25
Iran Unrest: As Tehran Set To Hang Anti-Khamenei Protester Erfan Soltani, US President Donald Trump Warns Of 'Very Strong Action'
Iran Unrest: As Tehran Set To Hang Anti-Khamenei Protester Erfan Soltani, US President Donald Trump Warns Of 'Very Strong Action'
UPI Can Double To 1 Billion Users, India Propelling Global Retail Payments: RBI
UPI Can Double To 1 Billion Users, India Propelling Global Retail Payments: RBI
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Subscribed 146.81 Times On Final Day, QIBs Take The Lead
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Subscribed 146.81 Times On Final Day, QIBs Take The Lead

Visa applications involving players of Pakistani origin have historically involved additional administrative clearances, regardless of nationality or team affiliation. Similar procedures have previously applied to international cricketers such as Moeen Ali, Shoaib Bashir and Usman Khawaja during travel to India. Sources reiterated that the current applications remain active and under consideration, with timelines often extending beyond initial appointments.

Such cases typically require approvals from multiple government departments, including final clearance from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, a process that operates independently of sporting bodies or tournament organisers.

Officials also emphasised that the same visa protocols apply across all participating teams, including squads from the UAE, Canada, Oman and Italy, many of which feature players of Pakistani origin.

The visa situation adds to a growing list of uncertainties surrounding the T20 World Cup. The tournament’s build-up has already been marked by administrative challenges, including an unresolved standoff between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the ICC over Bangladesh’s reluctance to tour India for its scheduled World Cup fixtures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Were Ali Khan & Other Pakistan-Origin USA Players Denied Visas? Here's What...
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Were Ali Khan & Other Pakistan-Origin USA Players Denied Visas? Here's What...
Logan Paul's 'Leaked' Bradley Martyn Fight Footage Turns Out To Be A Marketing Stunt; Video Goes...
Logan Paul's 'Leaked' Bradley Martyn Fight Footage Turns Out To Be A Marketing Stunt; Video Goes...
SVIS Pile Up 317/5 In Giles Shield U-14 Semifinal
SVIS Pile Up 317/5 In Giles Shield U-14 Semifinal
ISPL Season 3: Delhi Superheros Beat Bengaluru Strikers By 18 runs
ISPL Season 3: Delhi Superheros Beat Bengaluru Strikers By 18 runs
India Open Badminton: BAI Rejects Allegations Of Poor Conditions At Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium
India Open Badminton: BAI Rejects Allegations Of Poor Conditions At Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium