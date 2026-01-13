Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born USA Star Denied Indian Visa For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

USA fast bowler Ali Khan was denied an Indian Visa ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. | Image Credits: Instagram/ Ali Khan

USA fast bowler Ali Khan's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has been hit with a major roadblock. Khan's application for a Indian visa ahead of the tournament was rejected. The likely reason being Khan's birthplace, with the fast bowler hailing from Pakistan before moving to the US. Fellow teammates Shayan Jahangir and Ehsan Adil also face nervous wait for approval.

Historically, players with Pakistan origin have faced delays in getting their India Visa. As per Indian External Ministry rules, despite having another country’s nationality, if someone is born in Pakistan or their parents or grandparents were born in Pakistan, they have to apply for a visa on a Pakistani passport.

Khan is a USA veteran, having featured in 18 T20Is for the national side. The 33-year-old was part of USA's 2024 T20 World Cup squad. He played against India in the group stage match in New York, where he dismissed India star Rishabh pant. He also played a starring role in USA's shock win over Pakistan dismissing Fakhar Zaman.

Players of Pakistani origin have often faced visa delays or rejections for India. In 2024, England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, UK-born, saw his visa delayed due to his father’s roots in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A similar issue affected spinner Rehan Ahmed last year.

Khan is a regular in franchise leagues across the globe. The 33-year-old was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL 2020 season. He did not feature in any games. Khan did not face any travel issues then because the tournament was held in the UAE.

Complications arise further for USA stars with the USA Cricket board currently suspended. The ICC has taken interim charge meaning the world body will have to step into ensure the players gain their respective visa. Countries like UAE and Oman have already asked the ICC for support given the large number of Pakistan born players on their 15-man squads.

