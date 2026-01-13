 'Rematch Hojaye Sir?': Sachin Tendulkar Proposes Gully Cricket Rematch After Viral Hand Cricket Video With Amitabh Bachchan
Indian icons Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan locked horns in a playful hand cricket match during ISPL Season 3 in Surat. Bachchan shared the video on X, while Tendulkar later proposed a rematch, this time in gully cricket, adding to the nostalgic charm of the moment.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan locked horns in an intense battle of skill and nostalgic memories. Two of the greatest in their respective fields, the icons contested in a competitive hand cricket match on the sidelines of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan shared the clip on X, offering fans a glimpse of the playful contest. The meeting happened in Surat where the ISPL Season 3 is being held.

"Playing finger cricket with the God of Cricket," Bachchan wrote on X.

Both Sachin and Amitabh are stakeholders in the ongoing ISPL. Sachin is a core committee member of the league. Bachchan meanwhile owns the Majhi Mumbai franchise. Their hand cricket match ended in a tie.

One of the most delightful moments from the video was when Bachchan was given out. The legendary actor appeared disappointed before quickly flashing a smile and diving right back into the fun. Tendulkar made most of the opportunity, playfully teasing and soaking in the light-hearted exchange.

Sachin proposed a re-match, this time in gull cricket.

"Rematch hojaye Sir? Par iss baar gully cricket mein!" Tendulkar wrote on X.

