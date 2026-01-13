'Rematch Hojaye Sir?': Sachin Tendulkar Proposes Gully Cricket Rematch After Viral Hand Cricket Video With Amitabh Bachchan

Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan locked horns in an intense battle of skill and nostalgic memories. Two of the greatest in their respective fields, the icons contested in a competitive hand cricket match on the sidelines of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan shared the clip on X, offering fans a glimpse of the playful contest. The meeting happened in Surat where the ISPL Season 3 is being held.

"Playing finger cricket with the God of Cricket," Bachchan wrote on X.

Both Sachin and Amitabh are stakeholders in the ongoing ISPL. Sachin is a core committee member of the league. Bachchan meanwhile owns the Majhi Mumbai franchise. Their hand cricket match ended in a tie.

One of the most delightful moments from the video was when Bachchan was given out. The legendary actor appeared disappointed before quickly flashing a smile and diving right back into the fun. Tendulkar made most of the opportunity, playfully teasing and soaking in the light-hearted exchange.

Sachin proposed a re-match, this time in gull cricket.

"Rematch hojaye Sir? Par iss baar gully cricket mein!" Tendulkar wrote on X.