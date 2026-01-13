 Navi Mumbai Police Inform BCCI Of Inability To Provide Bandobast For WPL 2026 At DY Patil Stadium Due To Elections, Matches Likely Without Spectators
Navi Mumbai Police Inform BCCI Of Inability To Provide Bandobast For WPL 2026 At DY Patil Stadium Due To Elections, Matches Likely Without Spectators

Navi Mumbai Police have informed the BCCI that security cover cannot be provided for Women’s IPL 2026 matches due to municipal election duties. As a result, matches scheduled at DY Patil Stadium are likely to be conducted behind closed doors without spectators.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police inform the BCCI that WPL 2026 matches at DY Patil Stadium are likely to be held without spectators due to election duties. | FPJ Photos: Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai, Jan 13: Navi Mumbai Police have informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of their inability to provide police bandobast for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) matches scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul on January 15 and 16 due to the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. As a result, the two WPL matches are likely to be held without spectators.

Police deployment for elections

The decision follows the large-scale deployment of police personnel across the city for election duties on polling day and result day. Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said, “With the entire force engaged in maintaining law and order during the election process, it would not be possible to spare additional manpower for international-level cricket matches. We have informed the same to BCCI.”

Closed-door matches likely

Officials said allowing spectators could lead to heavy crowds, traffic congestion and potential law-and-order issues. To avoid these risks, the matches will most likely be played in a ‘closed-door’ format, permitting entry only to players, match officials and organisers.

Formal communication to BCCI

Navi Mumbai Police formally communicated to the BCCI that security cover for the matches could not be provided on the specified dates after the election dates were announced.

Also Watch:

Elections remain priority

While the move has disappointed some cricket fans, the police have emphasised that ensuring a peaceful, transparent and fear-free election remains the administration’s top priority. The authorities have clarified that spectator entry at the stadium will resume after the completion of the election process.

