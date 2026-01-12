 RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana Rout Warriorz With 9-Wicket Win
RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana Rout Warriorz With 9-Wicket Win

Grace Harris led the way with a brutal 40-ball 85, while skipper Smriti Mandhana chipped in with an unbeaten 32-ball 47 as RCB completed a chase of 144 in just 12.1 overs. The win took RCB to the top of the table with a significant boost to their overall net run rate.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

Grace Harris led the way with a brutal 40-ball 85, while skipper Smriti Mandhana chipped in with an unbeaten 32-ball 47 as RCB completed a chase of 144 in just 12.1 overs.

Asked to bat first, UP Warriorz recovered from a disastrous 50 for five to post 143 in the allotted 20 overs, with all-rounders Deepti Sharma (45 off 35 balls) and Deandra Dottin (40 off 37 balls) pulling off a fine rescue act.

However, RCB chased down the target with consummate ease.

Nadine de Klerk (2/28) was the most successful bowler for RCB, while Lauren Bell too finished with excellent figure of 1/16 in 4 overs.

