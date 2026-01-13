Bangladesh Denies ICC Request, Stands Firm On Not Travelling To India For T20 World Cup 2026

Politics casts a shadow over cricket as India–Bangladesh tensions spill into World Cup hosting concerns | X | ANI

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have denied ICC's request to reconsider their decision to not travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. BCB have sought dialogue with ICC, wanting to shift their games to Sri Lanka citing 'security concerns'. The world body pointed out that the tournament schedule has already been finalised and urged the BCB to reconsider its position, but the Bangladesh cricket board remained firm.

“A video conference between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) was held this afternoon to discuss the participation of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns. The Board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh's matches outside India,” the BCB said in a statement.

The ICC, however, emphasised the logistical challenges involved. The BCB was represented in the meeting by President Md Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director and Chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee Nazmul Abedeen, and Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

Further talks between the two bodies are expected as the ICC seeks to resolve the impasse ahead of the 2026 showpiece event. With the World Cup just a few weeks away, it seems very unlikely that there will be any schedule changes. However, the ICC is expected to take a final call on the matter soon.