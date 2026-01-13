 Fact Check: Did ICC Ask BCB To Drop Mustafizur Rahman For T20 World Cup 2026?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFact Check: Did ICC Ask BCB To Drop Mustafizur Rahman For T20 World Cup 2026?

Fact Check: Did ICC Ask BCB To Drop Mustafizur Rahman For T20 World Cup 2026?

Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul has played a key role in shaping the country's stance on participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Nazrul claimed that in discussions with the ICC, the world body had asked BCB to drop Mustafizur Rahman from their squad citing 'security risk' in India. The ICC have since come out and denied the claims.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
article-image

With less than a month to go for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, there is still no resolution of the Bangladesh issue. The BCB have made their stance clear on not travelling to India citing security reasons. They have since written to ICC asking for their matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka.

Amid these discussions, Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul has alleged that ICC has asked the BCB to not include Mustafizur Rahman in the T20 World Cup squad. Nazrul claimed that the world body highlighted 3 major security risks during Bangladesh's visit to India.

"If Mustafizur is included in the Bangladesh team, if supporters of the Bangladesh team move around wearing Bangladesh's national jersey, which is our national jersey and as the election comes closer, the security risk for the Bangladesh team will allegedly increase," he said.

“If the ICC expects us to drop our best bowler, stop our supporters from wearing the national jersey, or delay a national election just to play cricket, then I don’t know of any demand more absurd, impractical or unjustified than this,” Asif Nazrul said as quoted by BDcrictime.

FPJ Shorts
Magh Mela 2026: Preparations In Place For Makar Sankranti Dip At Sangam; Over 1 Crore Pilgrims Expected
Magh Mela 2026: Preparations In Place For Makar Sankranti Dip At Sangam; Over 1 Crore Pilgrims Expected
KDMC Polls 2026: Traffic Curbs In Kalyan West For Three Days, Alternate Routes Announced
KDMC Polls 2026: Traffic Curbs In Kalyan West For Three Days, Alternate Routes Announced
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Fundraising Crosses ₹53 Crore Five Days Before Race, Surpasses Last Year’s Total Collection
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Fundraising Crosses ₹53 Crore Five Days Before Race, Surpasses Last Year’s Total Collection
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures Announced In Kandivali & Malad From January 14-16 | Know Alternate Routes
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures Announced In Kandivali & Malad From January 14-16 | Know Alternate Routes
Read Also
Bangladesh Denies ICC Request, Stands Firm On Not Travelling To India For T20 World Cup 2026
article-image

ICC deny Nazrul claim

In a statement, ICC confirmed that the world body had never intended to suggest such measures. As a policy, the ICC does not meddle in player selection or advice supporters on their choice of attire.

"The ICC wishes to be clear that it has never suggested, nor would it suggest, that any team should select or exclude players for security reasons, that supporters should be restricted from wearing national colours, or that domestic democratic processes be altered in order to participate in an ICC event," the world body said in a statement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fact Check: Did ICC Ask BCB To Drop Mustafizur Rahman For T20 World Cup 2026?
Fact Check: Did ICC Ask BCB To Drop Mustafizur Rahman For T20 World Cup 2026?
Mumbai Marathon 2026: Complete Route Explained, Key Roads, Turns & Challenge Zones
Mumbai Marathon 2026: Complete Route Explained, Key Roads, Turns & Challenge Zones
Bangladesh Denies ICC Request, Stands Firm On Not Travelling To India For T20 World Cup 2026
Bangladesh Denies ICC Request, Stands Firm On Not Travelling To India For T20 World Cup 2026
Navi Mumbai Police Inform BCCI Of Inability To Provide Bandobast For WPL 2026 At DY Patil Stadium...
Navi Mumbai Police Inform BCCI Of Inability To Provide Bandobast For WPL 2026 At DY Patil Stadium...
Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born USA Star Denied Indian Visa For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born USA Star Denied Indian Visa For ICC T20 World Cup 2026