 Chaotic Scenes! Tension Boils Over As Fans Clash In Parking Garage Post Sacramento Kings-Los Angeles Lakers NBA Match; Video
The Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-112 at the Golden 1 Center, but a postgame altercation in the parking garage overshadowed the win. A Kings fan and a Lakers fan reportedly argued after the final buzzer, which escalated into a physical confrontation. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported during the incident.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Image: BrickCenter_/X

The Sacramento Kings secured a 124-112 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers last night at the Golden 1 Center, but the postgame atmosphere was marred by an altercation between fans in the arena’s parking garage.

According to visuals, the incident involved a Kings fan and a Lakers fan who reportedly got into a heated argument after the final buzzer. The dispute quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. No serious injuries were reported.

The game itself saw the Kings dominate early, with strong performances from their star players, maintaining a lead throughout the second half. While the Kings celebrated their win on the court, the altercation outside serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining composure and sportsmanship even after intense games.

Tempers Flare In NBA! GSW Coach Steve Kerr Ejected Following Intense Sideline Argument With Officials; VIDEO

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers after a fiery dispute with officials over a missed call.

The 60‑year‑old Kerr received a technical foul for arguing that Clippers forward John Collins should have been called for a goaltending violation. Frustrated by the non‑call, Kerr aggressively approached the referees along the sideline with his assistants restraining him. After picking up a second technical, he was ejected with 7:57 left in the game and walked off to jeers from the crowd at the Intuit Dome.

Kerr’s reaction highlighted his displeasure with officiating, a rare moment for a coach better known for his calm demeanor. His ejection came amid a tense game in which the Warriors were vying for momentum against their Western Conference rivals.

The incident underscores the passion and competitive spirit within the Warriors’ camp as Kerr and his team push to stay competitive in a tightly contested NBA season.

