 'Zaheer I Love You 2005' Fan Spotted Again During India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI In Vadodara After 20 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Zaheer I Love You 2005' Fan Spotted Again During India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI In Vadodara After 20 Years

'Zaheer I Love You 2005' Fan Spotted Again During India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI In Vadodara After 20 Years

The fan, who became popular in 2005 after holding a “Zaheer I Love You” poster for former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, was spotted in the stands once again, smiling and cheering for Team India.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
'Zaheer I Love You 2005' Fan Spotted Again During India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI In Vadodara After 20 Years | X

Vadodara, January 11: A familiar face from Indian cricket's past made a surprise appearance during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match on Sunday at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara after 20 years. The fan, who became popular in 2005 after holding a “Zaheer I Love You” poster for former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, was spotted in the stands once again, smiling and cheering for Team India.

Back in 2005, cameras captured her holding the now-famous sign and the moment went viral across cricket fans, newspapers and TV highlights of that era. 20 years later, the nostalgia returned in 2025 when she met Zaheer again and the pictures were widely shared online.

During today's match, she was seen waving, smiling and enjoying the game with the tricolour painted on her cheeks - a similar look to her 2005 appearance. Once the broadcast showed her on screen, cricket fans immediately connected the dots and social media was quick to react.

Read Also
Zaheer Khan's Wife Sagarika Ghatge Stuns In A Series Of Classic Sarees – Check Out Pics
article-image

It was a small yet fun nostalgic moment for Indian cricket followers, reminding everyone how some stadium memories stay alive for years. The fan may not have expected her 2005 sign to become famous, but nearly two decades later, she is still recognised by cricket lovers.

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Polls: MNS Leader Manoj Gharat Joins BJP After Controversial Withdrawal Sparks Political Storm
Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Polls: MNS Leader Manoj Gharat Joins BJP After Controversial Withdrawal Sparks Political Storm
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Ghatkopar’s Ward 125 Sees Maximum 21 Candidates; 11 Wards Have More Than 15 In Fray
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Ghatkopar’s Ward 125 Sees Maximum 21 Candidates; 11 Wards Have More Than 15 In Fray
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 11, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 11, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 11, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 11, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Bombay City School & Don Bosco (Matunga) Lift Titles; Duruelo Convent, Carmel Of St. Joseph &...

New Bombay City School & Don Bosco (Matunga) Lift Titles; Duruelo Convent, Carmel Of St. Joseph &...

WPL 2026 Thriller: Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals

WPL 2026 Thriller: Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals

ISPL 2026: Amit Naik, Nizam Power Ahmedabad Lions To 40-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros

ISPL 2026: Amit Naik, Nizam Power Ahmedabad Lions To 40-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros

'Zaheer I Love You 2005' Fan Spotted Again During India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI In Vadodara After 20...

'Zaheer I Love You 2005' Fan Spotted Again During India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI In Vadodara After 20...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...