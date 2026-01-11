'Zaheer I Love You 2005' Fan Spotted Again During India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI In Vadodara After 20 Years | X

Vadodara, January 11: A familiar face from Indian cricket's past made a surprise appearance during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match on Sunday at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara after 20 years. The fan, who became popular in 2005 after holding a “Zaheer I Love You” poster for former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, was spotted in the stands once again, smiling and cheering for Team India.

Back in 2005, cameras captured her holding the now-famous sign and the moment went viral across cricket fans, newspapers and TV highlights of that era. 20 years later, the nostalgia returned in 2025 when she met Zaheer again and the pictures were widely shared online.

During today's match, she was seen waving, smiling and enjoying the game with the tricolour painted on her cheeks - a similar look to her 2005 appearance. Once the broadcast showed her on screen, cricket fans immediately connected the dots and social media was quick to react.

It was a small yet fun nostalgic moment for Indian cricket followers, reminding everyone how some stadium memories stay alive for years. The fan may not have expected her 2005 sign to become famous, but nearly two decades later, she is still recognised by cricket lovers.