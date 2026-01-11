WPL 2026 Thriller: Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals | X

Navi Mumbai, January 11: In another thriller, Gujarat Giants held their nerve to win a dramatic Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match against Delhi Capitals by defending a big total of 209/7 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. DC needed 5 runs off the final ball, but the last delivery was a dot, giving the Giants a thrilling victory in a high-scoring contest that went down to the wire.

The Giants’ innings was powered by Sophie Devine’s explosive 95 off 42 balls with 8 sixes and 7 fours. One of the standout moments came when Devine smashed 32 runs in a single over off Sneh Rana with the sequence - 4, 4, 6, 6, 6, 6, helping Giants cross the 200-run mark. Delhi Capitals' Nandni Sharma took the first hattrick of the WPL 2026 season in the last over of the first innings.

Chasing 210, Delhi Capitals stayed in the hunt throughout. Lizelle Lee scored 86 off 54 deliveries and Laura Wolvaardt played a brilliant knock of 77 off 38 balls at a strike rate around 200, while Jemimah Rodrigues added a sharp 15 off 9 at the end. Despite the effort, DC kept losing wickets at key points and entered the final over needing 7 runs.

The finish turned tense when DC needed 5 off the last ball, but Giants held their composure and delivered a dot ball to seal the win.

The result gives Gujarat Giants a big confidence boost early in the season after scoring one of the highest totals in WPL history. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, will be disappointed to fall short after staying in the chase until the final ball.