 WPL 2026 Thriller: Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWPL 2026 Thriller: Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals

WPL 2026 Thriller: Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals

DC needed 5 runs off the final ball, but the last delivery was a dot, giving the Giants a thrilling victory in a high-scoring contest that went down to the wire.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals | X

Navi Mumbai, January 11: In another thriller, Gujarat Giants held their nerve to win a dramatic Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match against Delhi Capitals by defending a big total of 209/7 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. DC needed 5 runs off the final ball, but the last delivery was a dot, giving the Giants a thrilling victory in a high-scoring contest that went down to the wire.

The Giants’ innings was powered by Sophie Devine’s explosive 95 off 42 balls with 8 sixes and 7 fours. One of the standout moments came when Devine smashed 32 runs in a single over off Sneh Rana with the sequence - 4, 4, 6, 6, 6, 6, helping Giants cross the 200-run mark. Delhi Capitals' Nandni Sharma took the first hattrick of the WPL 2026 season in the last over of the first innings.

Chasing 210, Delhi Capitals stayed in the hunt throughout. Lizelle Lee scored 86 off 54 deliveries and Laura Wolvaardt played a brilliant knock of 77 off 38 balls at a strike rate around 200, while Jemimah Rodrigues added a sharp 15 off 9 at the end. Despite the effort, DC kept losing wickets at key points and entered the final over needing 7 runs.

The finish turned tense when DC needed 5 off the last ball, but Giants held their composure and delivered a dot ball to seal the win.

FPJ Shorts
Social Welfare Department Tightens Scholarship Rules To Stop Misuse, Mandates Transparent Admissions
Social Welfare Department Tightens Scholarship Rules To Stop Misuse, Mandates Transparent Admissions
'Had Tears In My Eyes As I Crossed Finish Line': At 70, Visually-Impaired Mumbaikar Amarjeet Chawla Completes 100th 10K Run
'Had Tears In My Eyes As I Crossed Finish Line': At 70, Visually-Impaired Mumbaikar Amarjeet Chawla Completes 100th 10K Run
Mulund Tragedy: 37-Year-Old Man Killed By Speeding Dumper As Residents Raise Safety Concerns
Mulund Tragedy: 37-Year-Old Man Killed By Speeding Dumper As Residents Raise Safety Concerns
Assam News: Kokrajhar Rape Accused Injured In Police Encounter While In Custody; 2 Cops Hurt
Assam News: Kokrajhar Rape Accused Injured In Police Encounter While In Custody; 2 Cops Hurt
Read Also
'Women's Azam Khan?': Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee Draws Harsh Criticism From Netizens During WPL...
article-image

The result gives Gujarat Giants a big confidence boost early in the season after scoring one of the highest totals in WPL history. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, will be disappointed to fall short after staying in the chase until the final ball.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Bombay City School & Don Bosco (Matunga) Lift Titles; Duruelo Convent, Carmel Of St. Joseph &...

New Bombay City School & Don Bosco (Matunga) Lift Titles; Duruelo Convent, Carmel Of St. Joseph &...

WPL 2026 Thriller: Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals

WPL 2026 Thriller: Gujarat Giants Survive Last Ball Drama To Defend 209 Against Delhi Capitals

ISPL 2026: Amit Naik, Nizam Power Ahmedabad Lions To 40-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros

ISPL 2026: Amit Naik, Nizam Power Ahmedabad Lions To 40-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros

'Zaheer I Love You 2005' Fan Spotted Again During India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI In Vadodara After 20...

'Zaheer I Love You 2005' Fan Spotted Again During India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI In Vadodara After 20...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 11, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...