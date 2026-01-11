'Women's Azam Khan?': Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee Draws Harsh Criticism From Netizens During WPL 2026

Image: Delhi Capitals/X

Lizelle Lee found herself at the centre of a fierce social media debate following the Women’s Premier League 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, as her on-field brilliance contrasted sharply with the criticism directed at her overall role in the team. While Lee produced one of the standout moments of the season with a sensational reflex catch behind the stumps, questions around her fitness and batting position dominated online conversations.

During the high-profile encounter, Lee showcased her exceptional wicketkeeping skills by pulling off a stunning catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians opener Amelia Kerr for a golden duck. The dismissal, which required lightning-fast reflexes and sharp anticipation, was widely praised by fans and experts alike and quickly went viral. Many hailed it as one of the best wicketkeeping efforts seen in the tournament so far, underlining Lee’s value behind the stumps.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the praise was accompanied by harsh criticism from sections of social media, particularly regarding Lee’s fitness and batting role for Delhi Capitals Women. One post on X drew significant attention by controversially comparing her to Pakistan cricketer Azam Khan, who is often criticised for his fitness levels. The user questioned DC’s decision to sign Lee, pointing out that she retired from international cricket nearly four years ago and alleging that she appears unfit to open the innings. The post further argued that while her wicketkeeping remains reliable despite limited movement, her batting struggles make her unsuitable at the top of the order.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lee receiving harsh criticism

The criticism sparked a broader debate among fans about player roles, fitness standards, and team balance in the WPL. Some supporters echoed the sentiment, suggesting that if Delhi Capitals are keen on persisting with Lee, she might be better utilised as a lower-order finisher at No. 6 or 7, where her power-hitting ability could be maximised without the demands of running between the wickets early in the innings. Others pushed back strongly against the comparison and the tone of the criticism, stressing that Lee’s experience, strength, and proven match-winning ability should not be dismissed so easily.

The episode highlighted the intense scrutiny WPL players face, especially overseas stars with established reputations. In the same match where Lizelle Lee’s reflexes produced a moment of magic, the online backlash served as a reminder that performances are increasingly judged in fragments rather than as a whole. As the tournament progresses, Lee’s response with the bat and behind the stumps is likely to remain under close watch, with her role in the Delhi Capitals setup continuing to be a talking point among fans and analysts alike.