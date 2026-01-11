 IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Elects To Field First At Vadodara, Shreyas Iyer Back In Playing XI
India won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the first One-Day International of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. With conditions expected to favour bowlers early on, the Indian captain Shubman Gill opted to put the visitors in, aiming to exploit any assistance available under the lights and apply scoreboard pressure later in the match.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
The decision reflected India’s confidence in their bowling attack, which features a balanced mix of pace and spin. With the surface in Vadodara known to settle down as the game progresses, chasing was seen as a preferable option, especially in a day-night encounter. India will be keen to strike early and restrict New Zealand to a manageable total in the series opener.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to make the most of their time at the crease and set a strong foundation with the bat. The Black Caps have a reputation for adapting quickly to subcontinental conditions and will rely on their experienced batters to counter India’s new-ball bowlers and post a competitive score.

The first ODI marks the beginning of an important bilateral series for both sides as they look to build momentum in the 50-over format. With a packed crowd in Vadodara and plenty of anticipation surrounding the contest, the toss decision added another layer of intrigue to what promises to be a closely fought opening match.

