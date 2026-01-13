'I Was Angry Because...': Gay Footballer Josh Cavallo Accuses Former Club Adelaide United Of Homophobia & Discriminatory Treatment

Image: JOSHUA CAVALLO/Instagram

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo, who made history in 2021 as the first openly gay male professional player in top-flight men’s football, has publicly accused his former club Adelaide United of homophobia, allegations that have ignited debate within the global football community.

In a detailed social media post, Cavallo claimed that discriminatory behaviour at Adelaide United limited his opportunities and ultimately led to his departure from the club in May 2025. He said that decisions about his playing time were not based on performance or injuries, as previously suggested, but because of his sexuality.

“Leaving the club had nothing to do with football,” Cavallo wrote. “Decisions were made by people in power that blocked my opportunities, not because of my talent, but because of who I choose to love.” He added that realising his former club was homophobic was “hard to swallow” and affected his wellbeing as a professional footballer.

Josh Cavallo questions his decision of coming out

Cavallo, now 26 and playing in the United Kingdom, said the experience made him question whether publicly coming out was the right decision, as he felt increasingly isolated and disillusioned during his final seasons with Adelaide.

Cavallo’s comments have sparked widespread discussion on social media and within football circles about homophobia and inclusivity in professional sport, highlighting ongoing challenges faced by LGBTQ+ athletes even years after landmark moments like his coming-out announcement.