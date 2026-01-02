 'Do What It Takes To Save Indian Football..': Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan Make FIFA Plea As ISL Crisis Nears No End
Leading figures of Indian football, including Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, and Sunil Chhetri were among several to make a video statement FIFA to help save Indian football amid the AIFF-ISL crisis. The Indian Football board has yet to find a commercial partner to run the league bringing the sport to a standstill in the country.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 09:39 PM IST
article-image

India's top footballers have made a plea to FIFA to help save Indian football as the crisis seems to find no end. The Indian Super League is in a flux, with no start date in sight with the AIFF failing to find a commercial partner to run the league. Leading figures of Indian football, including Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, and Sunil Chhetri were among several to make a video statement shared widely across social media on Friday.

"It is January and we should be on your screens as a part of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League. Instead, here were are, driven by desperation and fear, to say aloud something which we all know. But more importantly, we are here to make a plea. Indian Football Government is no longer able to fulfill its responsibilities. We are now staring at a permanent paralysis. This is a last ditch effort to save what we can. So we are calling the FIFA, to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football," the players said in a video statement.

"We hope this message gets to the power that are in Zurich. This call is not political. It is not driven by confrontation but by necessity. It might sound like big words but the truth is that we are facing a humanitarian, sporting and economic crisis. And of course we need rescuing at the earliest. Players, staff, owners and the fans deserve clarity, protection, and more importantly a future. We just want to play football, please help us do it, save Indian football," the players said in a joint statement on social media.

What is the latest update with ISL?

Nearly all ISL clubs are willing to participate should AIFF organise the 2025-26 season. However, clubs have sought financial and governance assurances. Clubs want the Indian football body to bear the costs of the truncated season, while also provide clear objectives on the financial governance structure of the league.

