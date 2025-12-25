 VIDEO: FC Goa Make Symbolic Statement During AFC Champions League Two Match Amid ISL Future Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: FC Goa Make Symbolic Statement During AFC Champions League Two Match Amid ISL Future Concerns

VIDEO: FC Goa Make Symbolic Statement During AFC Champions League Two Match Amid ISL Future Concerns

FC Goa players briefly paused play during their AFC Champions League 2 match against FC Istiklol to highlight uncertainty surrounding Indian football, especially the future of the ISL. Squatting for a few seconds at kick-off, the gesture was symbolic and not directed at opponents or the AFC. The club later clarified it was done in good faith.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: FC Goa/X

In a unique moment during their AFC Champions League 2 group‑stage match against FC Istiklol of Tajikistan, FC Goa’s players briefly paused play in the opening seconds to draw attention to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Indian domestic football, particularly the future of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The symbolic gesture occurred as the referee signaled the start of the game, with Goa players squatted for several seconds before play resumed. The action was not aimed at their opponents or the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), but intended to highlight broader concerns about the state of the ISL and Indian football’s domestic structure. FC Goa clarified in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that the gesture was made in good faith and without intent to offend.

Read Also
Bhaichung Bhutia Feels Indian Super League (ISL) Will Be Back On Track, Relieved After Supreme Court...
article-image
Read Also
Bengaluru FC Demands Action After Firecracker Attack By Mohun Bagan Supporters Leave Owner Parth...
article-image

FC Goa, who had already been eliminated from progression in the tournament, eventually lost the match 1‑2 to FC Istiklol, concluding their campaign with six defeats from six games.

FC Goa’s gesture has drawn attention to the broader challenges facing the domestic football ecosystem, as players and clubs seek clarity on the future of professional football in India. Whether this will prompt further action or discussions among stakeholders remains to be seen, but it has certainly sparked conversations among fans and observers about the need to stabilise the sport at the national level.

FPJ Shorts
India Successfully Tests K-4 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile From INS Arighat In Bay Of Bengal; How Can It Be Game-Changer For Navy - Key Features
India Successfully Tests K-4 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile From INS Arighat In Bay Of Bengal; How Can It Be Game-Changer For Navy - Key Features
'I Have Lost A Small Part Of Myself': Jamie Lever Announces A Break; Is It Because Of Social Media Backlash For Trolling Tanya Mittal?
'I Have Lost A Small Part Of Myself': Jamie Lever Announces A Break; Is It Because Of Social Media Backlash For Trolling Tanya Mittal?
Bollywood Christmas 2025: Khushi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia & Others Celebrate In Cosy Pyjamas & Sparkling Decor
Bollywood Christmas 2025: Khushi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia & Others Celebrate In Cosy Pyjamas & Sparkling Decor
After Thackeray Brothers Reunite In Mumbai, Congress Feels Abandoned Amid Possible Pawar Family Reunion In Pune
After Thackeray Brothers Reunite In Mumbai, Congress Feels Abandoned Amid Possible Pawar Family Reunion In Pune
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: FC Goa Make Symbolic Statement During AFC Champions League Two Match Amid ISL Future Concerns

VIDEO: FC Goa Make Symbolic Statement During AFC Champions League Two Match Amid ISL Future Concerns

'He Is Fully Ready For World Cup': Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma Hails His Brilliant...

'He Is Fully Ready For World Cup': Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma Hails His Brilliant...

'Is It AI?': Netizens Left Amused By Abhishek Nayar's Striking Similarity To Tilak Varma In Viral...

'Is It AI?': Netizens Left Amused By Abhishek Nayar's Striking Similarity To Tilak Varma In Viral...

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Thrilling Matches

Who Is Hardik Tamore? Mumbai's Wicketkeeper Whose Resemblance To Rohit Sharma Went Viral During...

Who Is Hardik Tamore? Mumbai's Wicketkeeper Whose Resemblance To Rohit Sharma Went Viral During...