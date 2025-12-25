VIDEO: FC Goa Make Symbolic Statement During AFC Champions League Two Match Amid ISL Future Concerns

Image: FC Goa/X

In a unique moment during their AFC Champions League 2 group‑stage match against FC Istiklol of Tajikistan, FC Goa’s players briefly paused play in the opening seconds to draw attention to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Indian domestic football, particularly the future of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The symbolic gesture occurred as the referee signaled the start of the game, with Goa players squatted for several seconds before play resumed. The action was not aimed at their opponents or the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), but intended to highlight broader concerns about the state of the ISL and Indian football’s domestic structure. FC Goa clarified in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that the gesture was made in good faith and without intent to offend.

FC Goa, who had already been eliminated from progression in the tournament, eventually lost the match 1‑2 to FC Istiklol, concluding their campaign with six defeats from six games.

FC Goa’s gesture has drawn attention to the broader challenges facing the domestic football ecosystem, as players and clubs seek clarity on the future of professional football in India. Whether this will prompt further action or discussions among stakeholders remains to be seen, but it has certainly sparked conversations among fans and observers about the need to stabilise the sport at the national level.