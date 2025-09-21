Bhaichung Bhutia Feels Indian Super League (ISL) Will Be Back On Track, Relieved After Supreme Court Approves AIFF's Draft Constitution

Bhaichung Bhutia | Salman Ansari

Former India football captain, the legendary Bhaiching Bhutia felt the Indian Super League will be back on track after a bit of a drag and stated he was pleased after the Supreme Court approved the All India Football Federation (AIFF)'s draft constitution.

"This case has been going on for last 3-4 years and I have been fighting to have the constitution for last three years. If we had the constitution 3-4 years ago, I don't think we would have been in the present situation. It's just that the case got delayed because of various reasons. Finally, its come and I know its a very difficult situation and hopefully now with the judgement coming and constitution will be ready in next four weeks. This year might be a bit more challenging but I'm sure things will get back on track," Bhutia said, on the sidelines of the 'Sport For Life' Season 2 Trophy Unveiling ceremony.

The Indian football team finished a creditable third at the recently concluded CAFA Nations Cup and Bhutia felt new coach Khaldi Jamil had started well.

"For Khalid being his first tournament, he has done pretty well. Our main focus now should be on the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Asian Cup. We have been having CAFA Nations Cup, Merdeka Cup, Nehru Gold Cup, SAFF Cup and these are tournaments which in the last 50 years we have won and lost. So these tournaments are for development and Khalid tried out some new faces.

Our main target is to qualify for Asia Cup regularly. So Asia Cup and World Cup qualifiers are most crucial for us and if we don't do well there, it doesn't help the development of football in India.

When we do well in Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers, the entire structure and interest will change," the legend said.

Looking ahead at India's chances at the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, Bhutia felt it will be a tough challenge but didn't rule out surprises.

"It's going to be tough but with Khalid sometimes we are going to have results which you don't expect and we can get it. And sometimes when you expect and you don't get it. So we will have to bring in consistency and we saw that in CAFA Nations Cup as well. So whoever is taking Indian football forward will have to bring in that consistency. And as our former coach Igor Stimac said, unless India qualifies on merit for the U-17 and U-20 World Cup etc, it becomes very difficult for the senior team to qualify for the World Cup," Bhutia explained.

The former great emphasised on the importance of India excelling at the U-17 and U-20 Asian and World Cups and paving the way for the senior men's team.

"It's important that our U-17 and U-20 teams qualify regularly for the Asian Cup and if one of those age-groups qualify for the World Cup, then we can aim to qualify for the senior men's World Cup."

Bhutia felt India could take inspiration from the likes of Uzbekistan and Jordan, who don't necessarily have big, corporate-financed football leagues as such but still managed to make it to the FIFA World Cup.

"It is possible to qualify for the World Cup. If you see countries like Uzbekistan and Jordan, they have qualified. It's not that you need a huge league which again Uzbekistan doesn't have. So that's why I feel the league in India can succeed. Uzbekistan have been able to qualify despite having a smaller budget league. It is possible," he added.