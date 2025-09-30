Sportvot x FPJ: Ahmedabad City Wins 69th All India SGFI State Kabaddi Tournament 2025

Ahmedabad City |

The 69th All India SGFI State Kabaddi Tournament 2025, held at Junagadh, Gujarat from 27th to 30th September, wrapped up its final day of competition with electrifying clashes in the Under-19 Boys category.

The day began with Gandhinagar asserting their dominance, thrashing Mahisagar Rural 56-11 in a one-sided contest. Soon after, Surat City showcased their attacking flair, outplaying Porbandar with a massive 58-16 win. In another high-scoring battle, Vadodara City overpowered Junagadh Rulers 61-42, while Valsad proved too strong for Morbi, securing a 39-14 victory.

The action continued as Surat Rural cruised past Bharuch with a comfortable 34-15 scoreline, and Jamnagar dismantled Dwarka 53-28 in a commanding display. Navsari Rural too impressed with a solid performance, defeating Botad 41-18 to book their spot among the top contenders.

The day concluded with the much-awaited final clash, where Ahmedabad City showcased complete control and tactical superiority to defeat Gir Somnath 40-12, lifting the Under-19 Boys title. Their combination of sharp raiding and resolute defense crowned them deserved champions, marking a thrilling finish to the prestigious tournament.