 Bhaichung Bhutia Unveils Sport For Life (SFL) Football League Season 2 Trophy
Bhaichung Bhutia Unveils Sport For Life (SFL) Football League Season 2 Trophy

The grassroots league, organised by Sports For Life (SFL), kicks off on October 5, 2025, and promises six months of thrilling, tech-powered football across Mumbai and Pune.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Bhaichung Bhutia (4th from right) at the trophy unveiling ceremony | Salman Ansari

Indian football icon and former captain Bhaichung Bhutia lit up the stage at Hotel Rangsharda on Saturday as he unveiled the trophy and officially launched SFL Football League Season 2. The grassroots league, organised by Sports For Life (SFL), kicks off on October 5, 2025, and promises six months of thrilling, tech-powered football across Mumbai and Pune.

Open to teams aged 5 to 18 for both boys and girls, the league merges community spirit with elite-level competition, offering over 2000 matches, participation from 3000+ players, and an expected 6000+ fans. Backed by official affiliations with the Mumbai Football Association (MFA), Pune District Football Association (PDFA), and AIFF Blue Cubs, SFL is set to become one of the most dynamic youth football ecosystems in India. Each match will be live streamed and every match will receive in depth AI powered analysis that has not been seen in any other grassroots tournament.

Bhaichung Bhutia with the SFL League trophy

Bhaichung Bhutia with the SFL League trophy | Salman Ansari

Bhaichung Bhutia, who has long championed grassroots development, underlined the importance of the league said at the launch: “India needs strong grassroots systems if we want to compete globally. A league like SFL gives children the chance to play consistently, experience professional matchdays, and dream bigger. This is where the next generation of footballers will come from.”

Speaking on the vision behind SFL, Sourjyendu Medda, CEO & Co-founder, said: “Our mission is to create India’s most connected grassroots football ecosystem. The expansion into Pune is a big step in that direction.”

Meanwhile, Armaan Tandon, COO & Co-founder, added: “Every child deserves the opportunity to play in a structured, competitive environment. SFL is about bringing communities together while raising the standard of youth football.”

With Bhaichung Bhutia leading the charge, Season 2 is set to amplify the momentum from last year’s debut in Mumbai and inspire thousands of young footballers.

SFL Football League 2025-26 is more than a competition. It is a movement for India’s future stars.

