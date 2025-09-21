IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Visits Team During Practice Ahead Of India Match; Video

Image: X

Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), paid the team a visit during their training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, the eve of the crucial India vs. Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup Super Four 2025. The team, captained by Salman Ali Agha, is getting ready for a crucial rematch with India.

As the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Naqvi kept a close eye on the practice session and encouraged the players by talking to them. He refrained from speaking to the media, though, and made no remarks regarding the reason behind Pakistan's repeated cancellation of their pre-match press conference.

Pakistan has missed their media briefing prior to their match against India for the second time in the tournament, which has led to new rumours about tension in the camp. The decision was not formally explained by the team management.

Will India refue handshake with Pakistan yet again?

It remains to be seen if India will refuse handshake yet again as 'No Handshake' controversy takes centre stage in buildup to the match. Suryakumar Yadav even rfused to take Pakistan's name during the rpe match press conference.

When asked about the high-octane rivalry, the Indian skipper coolly dismissed the narrative. “I don’t know what rivalry you guys are talking about. I just see the packed crowd and tell my team that it’s time to entertain them,” he said. “If so many people show up, it’s our job to give them good cricket.”

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in Dubai on September 14 during their group-stage encounter. Indian players' refusal to shake hands with Pakistan, which infuriated the PCB, led to a contentious conclusion to that match.

Later, the board complained to the ICC that Andy Pycroft, the match referee, had instructed Pakistan's captain not to shake hands with India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav.

The PCB threatened to withdraw from the tournament and insisted that Pycroft be taken out of their matches. The matter was placed on hold after the referee apologised, but the ICC is thinking about conducting a formal investigation.

Despite the drama, Pakistan defeated the hosts, the United Arab Emirates, to advance to the Super Four stage