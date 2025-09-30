IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: BCCI Lashes Out At Mohsin Naqvi Over Not Handing Trophy To Victorious Team India; ACC Chairman Defiant

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and Mohsin Naqvi. | (Credits: X)

The BCCI on Tuesday raised "strong objection" in the Asian Cricket Council's AGM over India not being presented the winner's trophy of the Asia Cup but the body's chairman Mohsin Naqvi remained defiant by "still not agreeing" to it.

India were not awarded the trophy on Sunday after their refusal to take the silverware from Naqvi, who is also a minister in the Pakistan government and chairman of the country's cricket board.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BCCI vice President Rajeev Shukla and former treasurer Ashish Shelar were the Board representatives in the AGM in Dubai.

The Asia Cup trophy remains in the ACC office and it is still not clear when it will duly reach the members of the winning team.

"India raised strong objection in the ACC meeting today on not handing over of the trophy and the drama by ACC chairman (Naqvi) during the post-match award event," an ACC source told PTI.

"Shuklaji categorically said that the trophy should be handed over to the winning team. It is an ACC trophy and doesn't belong to an individual, he said," the source added.

However, the source said Naqvi "still hasn't agreed to give the trophy."

"We didn’t make anyone wait for the presentation ceremony" - Suryakumar Yadav

Contrary to reports swirling about India delaying the presentation, the Indian captain cleared the air by revealing that Naqvi ran away with the trophy. During a chat with The Indian Express, he claimed:

"We didn’t close the door and sit inside the dressing room. We didn’t make anyone wait for the presentation ceremony. Trophy leke bhaag gaye woh (They ran away with the trophy). That’s what I saw. I don’t know, some people were making a video of us, but we were standing. We didn’t go inside."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a latest Cricbuzz report, it has now been left to India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to resolve the deadlock over the trophy and medals.

(With inputs from PTI)