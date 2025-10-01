Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Refuses To Return Asia Cup 2025 Trophy & Winner's Medals To Team India: Report

Mohsin Naqvi has apologised to BCCI over the drama that took place after India won the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. However, he remained on his decision to not give the trophy. According to Dainik Jagran report, the BCCI and PCB exchanged words at the ACC's virtual meeting which took place on September 30th. While Naqvi apologised to the Indian board he remained adamant that Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav should personally come to the ACC office and collect the trophy.

However, the BCCI responded by saying, "They won't come and take the trophy. When you're in front of them, do you think they'll come and take the trophy?"

Earlier a Hindustan Times report, quoting an insider from ACC said, “Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar, who represented the BCCI in the meeting, argued that the trophy is not a personal belonging of any individual, as it is a property of the ACC, and it should be handed over to the rightful winner. Since there was no amicable solution, the decision has been deferred to another meeting,”

Why is Mohsin Naqvi not returning the Asia Cup 2025 trophy?

After winning the final the Indian team refused to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Naqvi while he stood on the stage for a long time. The PCB chief then stepped off the stage and took the trophy and medals directly to his hotel.

After this, the Indian team players celebrated without the trophy and went back to their hotel. The BCCI later asked PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to return the trophy as soon as possible and threatened to file a complaint with the ICC if he did not do so.

BCCI stance on Indian player's refusal to take the trophy

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia justified the team's refusal saying that India cannot accept the trophy from a person who is waging a war against the country. He added, "This is unexpected, very childish in nature and we will launch a very strong protest with ICC in the forthcoming ICC meeting to be held in Dubai in the first week of November