 'Wouldn’t Say There Is Any Special Preparation': Roston Chase Ahead Of IND vs WI 1st Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Wouldn’t Say There Is Any Special Preparation': Roston Chase Ahead Of IND vs WI 1st Test

'Wouldn’t Say There Is Any Special Preparation': Roston Chase Ahead Of IND vs WI 1st Test

The West Indies are up against a herculean challenge against India when they go up against the hosts in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium but captain Roston Chase feels they aren’t doing any special preparation in this regard.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Roston Chase. | Image Credits: X)

The West Indies are up against a herculean challenge against India when they go up against the hosts in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium but captain Roston Chase feels they aren’t doing any special preparation in this regard.

Read Also
Video: Shubman Gill Takes One-Handed Blinders During Training Session Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup...
article-image

“I wouldn’t say there is any special preparation. Everyone knows what they need to do and India is a spin-based country. But, I mean I saw the pitch like yesterday and it was a bit green. Everyone has been preparing a bit well and it’s hot so that’s been a bit of a stumbling block for us. We’ve been doing well,” he added.

The visitors are missing two key fast bowlers but Chase felt the reinforcements are capable of doing the job.

“We have Jayden Seales and the other two fast bowlers. Johann Layne moves it both ways and Anderson Phillip can do the same and swings it both ways as well.”

FPJ Shorts
Navaratri 2025: Women Passengers Play Garba At Dadar Railway Station, Viral Video Stuns Netizens
Navaratri 2025: Women Passengers Play Garba At Dadar Railway Station, Viral Video Stuns Netizens
Thieves Caught On Camera: UP Couple Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh In Bulandshahr
Thieves Caught On Camera: UP Couple Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh In Bulandshahr
Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas With Over ₹5,862 Crore Outlay To Facilitate Educational Needs Of Central Govt Employees' Wards
Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas With Over ₹5,862 Crore Outlay To Facilitate Educational Needs Of Central Govt Employees' Wards
'India Stands In Solidarity With Philippines After Deadly Earthquake': PM Modi
'India Stands In Solidarity With Philippines After Deadly Earthquake': PM Modi

Chase was looking forward to what spinner Khary Pierre had to offer in the Test match.

“He’s a left-arm orthodox spinner, very matured guy, played a lot of ball cricket. He’s had a good four-day season, red-ball season. He’s taking more wickets. We didn’t get to see much of the pitch so not sure as yet. But he’s in good shape,” the skipper stated.

Chase was well aware of the massive task ahead of them but stated he was up for it.

“Going to any team’s home country is going to be tough. Test cricket is always challenging so we are looking forward to it.”

When asked about his thoughts on West Indies glory days and their present state, Chase was pragmatic.

“We are not in the right position as far as our Test status is concerned. We have to put that behind us and worry about what is ahead of us. We have to play each day, each game and take one session each time. New Zealand came here last year and dominated India so we’re trying to learn from them. So we will try to compete and win the series,” he added.

"We just need to focus a bit harder in the key moments" - Roston Chase

Chase felt West Indies fought hard in the Test series against Australia recently but were disappointing in the final innings where they were all out for a record 27.

“I thought we competed well in three games and unfortunately were disappointing the last innings. We just need to focus a bit harder in the key moments because everyone is coming for the World Test Championship.”

The Windies captain wanted the fans of the team to keep supporting them and not dwell too much on the bygone days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Wouldn’t Say There Is Any Special Preparation': Roston Chase Ahead Of IND vs WI 1st Test

'Wouldn’t Say There Is Any Special Preparation': Roston Chase Ahead Of IND vs WI 1st Test

Team India Star Abhishek Sharma Achieves Highest-Ever Rating Points In T20Is After Asia Cup 2025...

Team India Star Abhishek Sharma Achieves Highest-Ever Rating Points In T20Is After Asia Cup 2025...

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kick Off Their Home Season?

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: When & Where To Watch As Team India Kick Off Their Home Season?

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Mohsin Naqvi Hands Over Trophy To Emirates Cricket Board After...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Mohsin Naqvi Hands Over Trophy To Emirates Cricket Board After...

Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Refuses To Return Asia Cup 2025 Trophy & Winner's Medals To Team...

Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Refuses To Return Asia Cup 2025 Trophy & Winner's Medals To Team...