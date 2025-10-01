'Wouldn’t Say There Is Any Special Preparation': Roston Chase Ahead Of IND vs WI 1st Test

Roston Chase. | Image Credits: X)

The West Indies are up against a herculean challenge against India when they go up against the hosts in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium but captain Roston Chase feels they aren’t doing any special preparation in this regard.

“I wouldn’t say there is any special preparation. Everyone knows what they need to do and India is a spin-based country. But, I mean I saw the pitch like yesterday and it was a bit green. Everyone has been preparing a bit well and it’s hot so that’s been a bit of a stumbling block for us. We’ve been doing well,” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The visitors are missing two key fast bowlers but Chase felt the reinforcements are capable of doing the job.

“We have Jayden Seales and the other two fast bowlers. Johann Layne moves it both ways and Anderson Phillip can do the same and swings it both ways as well.”

Chase was looking forward to what spinner Khary Pierre had to offer in the Test match.

“He’s a left-arm orthodox spinner, very matured guy, played a lot of ball cricket. He’s had a good four-day season, red-ball season. He’s taking more wickets. We didn’t get to see much of the pitch so not sure as yet. But he’s in good shape,” the skipper stated.

Chase was well aware of the massive task ahead of them but stated he was up for it.

“Going to any team’s home country is going to be tough. Test cricket is always challenging so we are looking forward to it.”

When asked about his thoughts on West Indies glory days and their present state, Chase was pragmatic.

“We are not in the right position as far as our Test status is concerned. We have to put that behind us and worry about what is ahead of us. We have to play each day, each game and take one session each time. New Zealand came here last year and dominated India so we’re trying to learn from them. So we will try to compete and win the series,” he added.

"We just need to focus a bit harder in the key moments" - Roston Chase

Chase felt West Indies fought hard in the Test series against Australia recently but were disappointing in the final innings where they were all out for a record 27.

“I thought we competed well in three games and unfortunately were disappointing the last innings. We just need to focus a bit harder in the key moments because everyone is coming for the World Test Championship.”

The Windies captain wanted the fans of the team to keep supporting them and not dwell too much on the bygone days.