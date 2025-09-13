 Video: Shubman Gill Takes One-Handed Blinders During Training Session Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Game
Team India star Shubman Gill was seen taking one-handed blinders during the fielding sessions ahead of the big game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14, Sunday. The right-handed batter was seen diving himself full stretch to take catches as the star cricketer was seen sharpening his fielding for the huge clash.

article-image
Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: X)

The 25-year-old had opened the innings against the United Arab (UAE) in Dubai in India's Asia Cup opener. The Punjab-born cricketer stayed unbeaten on 20 off 9 deliveries as the Men in Blue decimated the UAE by nine wickets, sealing a statement win to begin their campaign. But the bowling attack from Pakistan may present a stiffer challenge to the in-form Men in Blue.

Watch the below video as Gill sharpens his fielding:

"I personally don't think they have anything in mind apart from playing cricket" - Sitanshu Kotak

Despite plenty at stake in the match, given the tensed political climate between the two countries, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak insisted that their focus is only on winning the match. Kotak had said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"For the players and for us. Once the BCCI says and they are aligned with the government, we are here to prepare and we are here to play. It will be a competitive game. An India-Pakistan game is always a competitive game. So, we would rather focus on that. Once we are here to play, I think players are focused on playing cricket. I personally don't think they have anything in mind apart from playing cricket. And that's what we focus on."

India had defeated Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match this year comfortably. The last T20 Asia Cup saw both sides securing one each win over one another.

