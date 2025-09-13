IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Is BCCI Boycotting The High-Octane Fixture? Report Claims No Top Board Official Has Reached Dubai

Team India and Pakistan. | (Credits: X)

With the high-octane Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan on the horizon, BCCI has reportedly distanced itself from the fixture. According to a report by Jagran, no BCCI official are present in Dubai and are unlikely to attend the fixture despite the board being the host of the tournament.

The atmosphere on September 14, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium is expected to be a tense one. India and Pakistan will face one another on the backdrop of a recent military skirmish that followed the militant attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, resulting in the death of at least 26 civilians.

With only one day left for the match to begin, no top BCCI official has reportedly reached Dubai yet. According to the same Jagran report, top BCCI officials had attended the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan earlier this year contested at the same venue. Fans on social media have been consistently calling for the boycott of the fixture over the recent political tensions.

"With the bat, we still need to work" - Salman Ali Agha

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha reflected on the 93-run victory over Oman, claiming that they are good enough to beat any team on the day. Nevertheless, the all-rounder stressed the need for working on their batting performance, stating at the post-game presentation:

"We have been playing good cricket in the last 2-3 months and we just have to play good cricket. If we can execute our plans for a long enough period, we are good enough to beat any team. With the bat, we still need to work. But with the bowling, it was outstanding. The spinners bowled really well."

India had defeated Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match this year comfortably.