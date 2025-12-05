Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Delivers Thrilling Matches

The Guwahati Premier Football League, being held from 2nd to 21st December 2025 in Assam, continued its exciting run with two competitive matches showcasing strong performances and balanced gameplay.

Match Reports:

In today’s first match, Sunrise Athletic Club and Oil India FC ended in a 0–0 draw. Sunrise had 52% possession, while Oil India held 48%. Oil India created the only real chances with 3 shots and 1 on target, whereas Sunrise failed to register a shot. Both teams kept the game disciplined with very few fouls and no cards.

The second match produced a thrilling contest where United Chirang Duar defeated Numaligarh Refinery Limited 3–2. United Chirang Duar dominated with 55% possession, 10 shots, and 5 on target, while NRL fought back with 5 shots and 4 on target. The match was fair with almost no fouls or cards, and the winning side also secured more corners, finishing with 4 compared to NRL's 2.